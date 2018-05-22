Land of dough and honey

These sweet treats are authentic Greek loukoumades or honey balls.



Published:

Get your honeyballs customized and made-to-order at Loukoumania.

It’s a universally well-known fact that Canadians love their balls of fried dough.

Loukoumania (3120 Rutherford Rd.) offers a Greek take on everyone’s favourite doughnut hole-style treat.

Loukoumades are Grecian orbs of pure deliciousness that are traditionally coated in honey and rolled in cinnamon. But here customization is key: you can choose from dozens of toppings, from icing sugar and crushed Oreos to bacon bits and banana cream, all layered over ice cream, if you so desire.

You can get those honey balls to go, but you also have the option to linger and sip a selection from an extensive coffee menu featuring espresso-based drinks (such as affogatos) and even butter coffee.

