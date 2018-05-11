Let's get this par-tea started

What better way to ring in Mother’s Day or the royal wedding than with afternoon tea? Chef McEwan samples cookies, finger sandwiches and sweets fit for a queen, or your queen — Mom.

“English tea could really be reinvented with open-face sandwiches and little crostinis,” says McEwan.

1) WINNER: LIBRARY BAR AT THE ROYAL YORK

“These to me, at first glance, look the best. These are certainly the tastiest sandwiches, and I like the macarons and the key lime tart,” says McEwan.

100 Front St. W., $50/person

2) SORELLE AND CO.

“There’s a big assortment of pastries. The macarons are very good, and the chocolate crinkle cookies are very nicely done,” says McEwan.

1050 Rutherford Rd., $50/person

3) MoRoCo

“This is definitely the most modest. The curry chicken salad sandwich tastes good, and the macarons are pretty good too,” says McEwan.

215 Madison Ave., starts at $16.95/person

4) T-BUDS

“The scones here are very traditional and are the perfect size. The sandwiches also have a nice look to them,” says McEwan.

3343 Yonge St., 2nd Floor, $30-$32/person