Tsujiri North York gets a second floor of Japanese fare

The popular tea shop gets an expanded menu of sweet and savoury options for lunch, dinner and dessert.

By Karen Stevens

Tsujiri's new second floor menu boasts new items like matcha soba noodles with soy milk and chilli oil soup for dipping.

The Yonge and Sheppard outpost of Tsujiri, the 155-year-old purveyor of Japanese tea and matcha based desserts, has recently opened up its second floor with a new dine-in menu.

On the ground floor there’s usually a lineup for the matcha lattes, slices of irresistible cheesecake and soft serve. Upstairs, the new offerings include more substantial fare.