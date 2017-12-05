Best new restaurateur in America is Torontonian Janet Zuccarini

By Post City Staff

At L.A.’s Felix, highly skilled chef Evan Funke (right) makes his pasta in a climate-controlled room. Image: Felix

Janet Zuccarini has made plenty of waves around T.O. thanks to her knack for stellar restaurants. Since opening Yorkville’s Trattoria Nervosa back in ’96, she’s added Gusto 101, Pai, Kiin and, most recently, Chubby’s to her Rolodex of restos.

But despite her forays into Thai and Jamaican fare, Zuccarini’s forte has always been Italian and it was her cuisine of choice when setting foot into L.A. this year. At Venice Beach’s Felix, Zuccarini made a more-than-solid choice of chef. Evan Funke, who earned all of his pasta stripes and spots in Bologna, has wowed diners with his roster of handmade pasta.

This makes Zuccarini’s (and Funke’s) recent coups — Best New Restaurant stamps from Esquire and LA Weekly plus a Saveur mag cover for best pasta in the U.S.A. — so much sweeter.