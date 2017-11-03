Legendary Midtown restaurateur Roberto Martella to be celebrated at special dinner

By Ron Johnson

For two decades and counting, Roberto Martella and his wife Lucia have greeted patrons at their restaurant Grano on Yonge Street south of Eglinton. And, over the years, the Italian gem has become something of a community landmark where Martella hosts events including a popular speaker series and contribute much to the growth of the neighbourhood in addition to serving up wonderful Italian fare. Last year, Martella suffered a stroke while in Venice, Italy and has been recovering in Toronto since February.

On Nov. 6, Franco and Barbara Prevedello are hosting a special dinner at Villa Colombo to celebrate Martella and recognize the contributions he has made to dining and culture in the city. TVO broadcast personality Steve Paikin will act as emcee for the evening.

Chefs for the event includ David Lee of Nota Bene, Marc Thuet of Petite Thuet, Janet Zuccarini of Gusto 101, Cosimo Mammoliti of Terroni and many more. Tickets are sold out.