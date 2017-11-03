Legendary Midtown restaurateur Roberto Martella to be celebrated at special dinner

By Ron Johnson

Published:

For two decades and counting, Roberto Martella and his wife Lucia have greeted patrons at their restaurant Grano on Yonge Street south of Eglinton. And, over the years, the Italian gem has become something of a community landmark where Martella hosts events including a popular speaker series and contribute much to the growth of the neighbourhood in addition to serving up wonderful Italian fare. Last year, Martella suffered a stroke while in Venice, Italy and has been recovering in Toronto since February. 

On Nov. 6, Franco and Barbara Prevedello are hosting a special dinner at Villa Colombo to celebrate Martella and recognize the contributions he has made to dining and culture in the city. TVO broadcast personality Steve Paikin will act as emcee for the evening. 

Chefs for the event includ David Lee of Nota Bene, Marc Thuet of Petite Thuet, Janet Zuccarini of Gusto 101, Cosimo Mammoliti of Terroni and many more. Tickets are sold out. 

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

First Look: Poor Romeo is an all-American snack bar with craft beer on Gerrard East

First Look: Poor Romeo is an all-American snack bar with craft beer on Gerrard East

Gerrard East has become a hot spot in the east end for new restaurants with up-and-coming chefs. Andy Wilson, executive chef of Pinkerton’s Snack Bar (an anchor on the strip) is now a first-time restaurateur with Poor Romeo, just across the street.
Posted 2 days ago
Partners in love, life and food

Partners in love, life and food

Posted 3 days ago
New Buca restaurant coming to Yonge and St. Clair

New Buca restaurant coming to Yonge and St. Clair

King Street Food Company will be opening a new Buca restaurant at the northwest corner of Yonge and St. Clair.
Posted 3 days ago
First Look: Bacchanal has all the elements of an old-school French bistro

First Look: Bacchanal has all the elements of an old-school French bistro

Luke Donato, executive chef and co-owner of the newly opened Bacchanal, is no stranger to fine dining. He graduated from the French Culinary Institute in New York City and worked in some of Toronto’s finest restaurants such as North 44, Ortolan and most recently as sous chef at Campagnolo.
Posted 4 days ago
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module