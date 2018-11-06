Mark McEwan on the city's best stuffed pasta

There’s nothing like homemade pasta when the temperature starts to drop. This month, chef McEwan samples some of the best hand-crafted ravioli and agnolotti the city has to offer. Mark knows stuffed pasta—Nonna McEwan’s veal, pork and beef ravioli is featured at Fabbrica

WINNER: SOFIA

Agnolotti al Tartofo

McEwan loves this ricotta-stuffed dish with chanterelles, hazelnuts and black truffles. “I really like the combination, really elegant and simple, as pasta should be,” he says.

99 Yorkville Ave., $29

RUNNER-UP: LA PALMA

Sweet Potato Agnolotti

According to McEwan, the pasta is tender and expertly constructed. “It’s a really nice combination of ingredients,” he says. “Someone knows what they are doing there.”

849 Dundas St. W., $22

PIANO PIANO

Egg Yolk Ravioli

“They mastered the egg yolk,” says McEwan. “It ran perfectly.” He thinks that the pasta is a little bit too thick around the edges, but other than that the raviolo is a solid dish.

88 Harbord St., $24

TERRONI (AT PRICE)

Ravioli di Zio Paperone

“The duck confit is a very nice filling,” praises McEwan. He also enjoys the spinach pasta but thinks it is a bit too thick for the dish.

1095 Yonge St., $20.95

ZUCCA TRATTORIA

Ravioli di Funghi Selvatici

This ravioli with wild mushrooms and topped with Tuscan black truffles and sage butter sauce makes for a very attractive plate, says McEwan. He thinks it could use a bit more sauce.

2150 Yonge St., $29

PARCHEGGIO

Ricotta Agnolotti dal Plin

For McEwan, the highlight of the dish is the homemade pasta. He also loves the flavourful roasted squash filling. However, he thinks pine nuts would make a better topping.

2901 Bayview Ave., $23

SCADDABUSH

Zucca Ravioli

The butternut squash filling in this, pasta with hazelnut butter, cream sauce and fried sage is nicely roasted in McEwan’s opinion — although he thought the dish would have benefited from a thinner pasta.

155 York Blvd., $21.80