Hot new restaurants opening in Toronto this month

Beautiful sushi on Mount Pleasant and a church-themed bar in the east end

By Karen Stevens

The colourful harvest platter from Yukashi

Blink and you’ll miss YUKASHI (643a Mt Pleasant Rd.), a tiny oasis of meticulous omakase cuisine. Executive chef Daisuke Izutsu comes by way of Don Don Izakaya, Kasa Moto and the kitchen of Toronto’s consul general of Japan (where he prepared dinners for guests such as the Japanese royal family), and together with chef Jin Lee they craft seasonal four- or nine-course menus of pure delight.

Haven’t been to church in a while? Do a couple of Hail Marys (shots of Capo Capo and Fernet Menta) and gaze at the wallpaper boasting a reproduction of The Creation of Adam by Michelangelo at the VATICAN GIFT SHOP (1047 Gerrard St. E.). From the same team behind Poor Romeo and Pinkerton’s Snack Bar, the speakeasy and live music venue also serves up pizza and elevated bar snacks like cichetti (Italian tapas). Plus, the up-and-coming hip ’hood is drawing discerning diners and drinkers eastward.

Co-founder of Davids Tea, David Segal, is on a mission to get Canadians hooked on healthy food. MAD RADISH (2293 Yonge St.) has a menu of good-for-you comfort food that boasts expertly curated flavour combinations, locally sourced ingredients and tons of vegan options.



A flavourful spread from Mad Radish

FOODIE FINDS

Midtown gets its own location of the Japanese favourite HOKKAIDO RAMEN (2057 Yonge St.). Order the signature dish, tokusen toroniku ramen, and slurp tasty noodles paired with slices of tender pork cheek.

McEwan just doesn’t stop. His new resto, FABBRICA THORNBURY (27 Bruce St. S., Thornbury), brings rustic Italian fare to cottagers and excited diners far outside the GTA.

The large menu of Indian favourites at MANTRA (2 O’Neill Rd.) is brought to us by the same folks behind the popular spot the Host. Hearty servings of tandoori lamb, chicken biriani and even butter chicken poutine are the perfect way to warm up after popping in and out of the Shops at Don Mills on a chilly day.

COMING SOON

Located in the 134-year-old C. H. Gooderham House, MAISON SELBY (592 Sherbourne St.) plans to bring European-inspired breakfast, lunch and dinner to Bloor and Sherbourne in a beautifully renovated space.

We eagerly await the two new uptown locations from BUCA. The first, a new Bar Buca, is coming Yonge and Eg this fall, and another location is planned for Yonge ​and St. Clair next year.

ARTHUR’S (12 St. Clair E.) is coming together at Yonge and St Clair. We can’t wait to chow down on the American-style eats this fall and hang out on the chic rooftop next summer.

We may have lost North 44, but in that space comes a new BYBLOS (2537 Yonge St.), the downtown upmarket Mediterranean restaurant with an outpost in Miami Beach. Plans are in motion for a winter opening.



Inside Byblos' downtown location, just south of Adelaide Street West

The folks behind TERRONI are set to open a restaurant inside the new development at Yonge and Montgomery in a joint venture with CUMBRAE’S. Rumours of the 20,000-square-foot store and restaurant being a steak house were unfounded. We can’t wait to see the concept when it opens in spring 2019.

SAD TO SEE GO

Amy Rosen is selling the College Street location of ROSEN’S CINNAMON BUNS because of the small space’s inability to keep up with the demands of us sticky-fingered, sugar-loving Torontonians.

As of December, Parkdale will no longer be home to ELECTRIC MUD after six BBQ-filled years.

We also bid a sad farewell to popular PEOPLE’S EATERY in Chinatown. Where will we get our late-night butter lamb croquettes now?