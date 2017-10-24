Baked creations with an extra edge of gruesome for Hallowe’en

By Post City Staff

Published:

Lifelike intestines crafted from a mix of chocolate and fondant spill out from the belly of the cake.

Sam Lapointe isn’t your average pastry chef. Rather than frills and frou-frou, Lapointe’s cakey creations take inspiration from the goth and the geek.

At Cakes Cove, her Kickstarter-funded bakery located at 1074 St. Clair Ave. W., Lapointe whips up sugary confections that veer from the fail-safe (caramel sea salt) to custom cakes with a sinfully warped edge.

Have a high tolerance for the gruesome? For All Hallows’ Eve, party throwers can order cakes like the Tainted Love (above), a towering build with gloriously bloody guts spilling from its depths. Lapointe’s creation, which takes a casual two days to build, wraps fondant and chocolate around a centre of red velvet and chocolate raspberry. This Halloween, let your creep flag fly. 

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Chef Alexandra Feswick throws an artsy dinner party with a feminist agenda

Chef Alexandra Feswick throws an artsy dinner party with a feminist agenda

The job is not only physically taxing, but can be emotionally demanding, too, especially when you end up in a kitchen run by a Gordon Ramsay–esque tyrant. Feswick weathered her share of sexist, macho bosses before helming the kitchen at the now-shuttered, then-raved about Brockton General. But even as a top chef, she felt a disrespect she attributes to her being a woman.
Posted 2 days ago
Restaurant Review: Seafood abounds at Ardo, Corktown’s Sicilian eatery

Restaurant Review: Seafood abounds at Ardo, Corktown’s Sicilian eatery

Then there’s Ardo, the super-popular newish Sicilian restaurant in Corktown. It’s friendly and pleasant-looking, done in pale colours with warm lighting, Sicilian tchotchkes and a great buzz. Lots of people, lots of noise. And a few ringside bar seats overlooking the fast-moving and superbly fragrant open kitchen.
Posted 6 days ago
What to Eat this Minute: An uptown paradise for crème brûlée lovers

What to Eat this Minute: An uptown paradise for crème brûlée lovers

A menu of the available flavours sits next to the cash at Craque de Crème. Sweet-toothed patrons can order iterations of the dessert in everything from white chocolate rose to lychee vodka to, of course, a classic vanilla bean.
Posted 1 week ago
Looking Back: Toronto on rye

Looking Back: Toronto on rye

Now, the museum at Beth Tzedec Synagogue is hosting an exhibition called From Latkes to Laffas, celebrating the humble deli, which opened last month and continues until March 30, 2018.
Posted 1 week ago
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module