Baked creations with an extra edge of gruesome for Hallowe’en

By Post City Staff

Lifelike intestines crafted from a mix of chocolate and fondant spill out from the belly of the cake.

Sam Lapointe isn’t your average pastry chef. Rather than frills and frou-frou, Lapointe’s cakey creations take inspiration from the goth and the geek.

At Cakes Cove, her Kickstarter-funded bakery located at 1074 St. Clair Ave. W., Lapointe whips up sugary confections that veer from the fail-safe (caramel sea salt) to custom cakes with a sinfully warped edge.

Have a high tolerance for the gruesome? For All Hallows’ Eve, party throwers can order cakes like the Tainted Love (above), a towering build with gloriously bloody guts spilling from its depths. Lapointe’s creation, which takes a casual two days to build, wraps fondant and chocolate around a centre of red velvet and chocolate raspberry. This Halloween, let your creep flag fly.