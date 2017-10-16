Taste Test: Chef Mark McEwan helps us taste Toronto's best tandoori chicken

By Nikki Gill

McEwan’s menu at Diwan restaurant in the Aga Khan Museum features South Asian, Middle Eastern and north African cuisines.

Winner: Copper Chimney

“The colouration on this one seems to be the most authentic. It’s got very good flavour, and I really like the sauce. It’s really vibrant, lots of green herbs in it.”

2050 Avenue Rd., $13

Runner-up: The Yellow Chili

“This one is bright and fresh, and I really like it. I like that it’s the whole leg. The marinating seems authentic to me. I really like the sauce. It’s very herbaceous. The chicken is really cooked well.”

55 Eglinton Ave. E., $14

A smoky sensation: Banjara Indian Cuisine

“This actually tastes smoky to me. The sauce is good, and the chicken is cooked well, but I’m not tasting the traditional spicing in this one, and it’s lacking the red colouration.”

796 Bloor St. W., $12.99

Great sauce to top it off: Jaipur Grille

“The sauce is lovely, and the chicken is well cooked, but I’m getting more of a curried turmeric flavour in it. It doesn’t have that traditional colour to it either.”

2066 Yonge St., $11.95

Light on the spice: Bhoj Indian Cuisine

“It’s very well cooked, it’s moist, and it’s quite mild actually. It’s almost like they used an artificial dye–based colour because there’s not an excessive amount of seasoning or spice to it.”

21 Davenport Rd., $13.95

Meaty and moist: Kamasutra Indian Cuisine

“This chicken is moist. They did a good job of execution on the chicken. It has medium spicing, which is good, and the accompanying sauce is very good as well.”

1522 Bayview Ave., $14.95

A perfect balance: The Host

“A very nice sauce on this one. Not a lot of yogurt in it, but maybe they did more marinating on the chicken with the yogurt. The chicken is tasty.”

14 Prince Arthur Ave. and 670 Hwy 7 E. in Richmond Hill, $14.95