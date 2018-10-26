Mad Radish dishes out healthy food on the fly at its first Toronto location

It's all about grab-and-go salads at this new eatery on Yonge Street

By Saliha Chattoo

Some seating is available inside the new Toronto location

Mad Radish is Yonge and Eglinton's new one-stop-shop for healthy, but filling food on the go. The bright blue eatery — which originated in Ottawa and has now officially touched down in midtown Toronto — aims to change the way people think about healthy food.

While salad hasn’t traditionally enjoyed a reputation of being “comfort food,” a new concept from the co-founder of David’s Tea, David Segal, is determined to change that by getting Canadians hooked on healthy food. With a menu that boasts expertly curated flavour combinations, locally sourced ingredients, and tons of vegan options, Mad Radish is poised to answer the call for legitimately desirable good-for-you choices.

“I looked at the landscape and realized that there are ten burger shops for every one healthy food option,” explains Segal. “We just felt that Canadians deserve better.”

The menu was largely designed by acclaimed chef Nigel Finley, and each dish is loaded with fresh vegetables, surprising flavour combinations, and twists on the classics. The Smoky Ceasar ($12.50) in particular is a deliciously addictive vegan reinvention of the classic dish that combines smoked mushrooms, garlic marinated chickpeas, kale, capers, and cashew “parmesan,” with other fresh veggies.



The Smokey Caesar salad

With hearty portions at price points ranging from $3.75 for their shawarma chicken pie, $9.95 for a soup and salad combo, and $13.95 for their signature Fired up Chicken salad bowl that combines roasted sweet potatoes, pickled radishes, corn nuts, and maple chipotle dressing at $13.95, the company aims to make healthy eating more accessible. They also offer compostable containers and cutlery to reduce the waste commonly associated with grab-and-go dietary choices.

Their app that rolls out in early November will allow patrons to customize and pre-order their meal for quick pick-ups. The app will also foster a unique kind of loyalty program that Segal has created in collaboration with Community Food Centres Canada.



Clockwise from top left: The Smokey Caesar, the Fired up Chicken and the Harvest Bowl

“Instead of doing the traditional loyalty points thing we thought we could do something a little more community-centered,” explains Segal. “We donate a serving of fresh vegetables to someone who needs it every time you order on our app. You can track your impact and see how many servings you’ve given personally, and how many we’ve given as a company. That way the impact is real, you know? You’re not just helping someone in a faraway land. This is your neighbour.”

With this being the first Mad Radish in Toronto, Segal is eager to see what Torontonians will make of the healthy concept which has been successfully serving Ottawans over the past year.



The bright blue storefront on Yonge St.

“I know there’s a customer that wants better quality food,” says Segal. “I think we’re going to learn a lot from Torontonians and continue to work with great chefs to develop dishes that are both good for you and just taste amazing. Food that you’re gonna crave.”

Mad Radish, 2293 Yonge St.