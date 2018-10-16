Munchies: The best over-the-top treats in Toronto

A guide to the most audacious sweets and savoury snacks across the city

By Post City Staff

This scrumptious cone from Eva's Original Chimneys is both sweet and savoury

Here you have it folks — a grown-up's guide to Toronto's most outrageous, over-the-top treats and where to find them. Whether you're gearing up for Halloween or getting ready to celebrate marijuana legalization on Oct. 17, we've got you covered when you've got the munchies.

CRAZY CONE

We used to wonder what all the fuss was about. But now after trying these sugary wonders, we only wonder when we can go back to EVA’S ORIGNAL CHIMNE­YS ​in the Annex for another doughnut cone and ice cream creation.

454 Bloor St. W. $9.95





WINNING WIENER

We used to crave a good hot dog. Now we only crave a FANCY FRANKS hot dog with Buffalo wing sauce and chicken bacon. Head over to Queen Street West whenever you have a hankering for one of these hot crowd-pleasers. Hey, there’s a celery stick too. Don’t judge us.

453 Queen St. W., $7.25

FANCY FRIES

Midtown diner UNCLE BETTY’S hits the spot for all of your comfort food cravings. Betty’s finger-licking chili fries are a mountain of homemade chili, caramelized onions and cheddar. We can't get enough.

2590 Yonge St., $8.50​





LORD OF THE RINGS

The onion ring poutine at Thornhill's GOLDEN STAR is not for the faint of heart. Gravy and cheese curds are layered over wonderfully greasy, lovingly battered and fried onions. Let us at them. Now.

7123 Yonge St., $6.70

SUGAR MOUNTAIN

PETIT POTATO’s strawberry special golden toast is a work of art, with a leaning tower of fresh berries, chocolate sauce, marshmallows and more. Hands down the perfect go-to spot in North York for those with a sweet tooth.

10 Ravel Rd., $17.99

FISHFUL THINKING

At RED BEAN WAFFLE HOUSE in North York, you can get your fish-shaped cone stuffed with ice cream flavours like black sesame, mango, green tea and coconut. Plus, these little creations are very Instagram-friendly.

100 Steeles Ave. W., $5.95

DAIRY DELIGHT

Let’s not pretend for a second that the soft serve ice cream at midtown’s MILKCOW isn’t absolutely irresistible. But then they go and stick some cotton candy on top? That’s just not fair.

2651 Yonge St., $7

ON A CLOUD

Hidden in a nook outside a busy grocery store, MR. CHU is North York’s best-kept secret for enormous clouds of cotton candy, bigger than your head.

15B Finch Ave. W., $5