Regulars restaurant features dazzling decor in Toronto

New outpost by the Marzouk brothers moves into the old Blowfish haunt

By Darcy Streitenfeld

Regulars in Toronto

Regulars, a new venture by Patrick and Nadar Marzouk, fills a void on the uber hip, sometimes unapproachably elite King West strip in Toronto. The Marzouk brothers, well known for their first two restaurants in Mississauga and their Yorkville mainstay, Figures, have poised the aptly named outpost to become the Cheers of King and Bathurst.

In a moment of pure serendipity, Patrick and Nadar were offered this dream location when the owner of Blowfish decided it was time to move on.

The Regulars dining room, which seats 180 people, is a definite feast for the eyes. Upon entering the 4,000-square-foot space you are met with paradoxically blended elements of art deco, rococo with a touch of the carnivalesque, which all blend together somehow seamlessly making for decor that is simultaneously loud and understated.

The wall, which once separated the bar from the dining room has been stripped down to the original bricks and carved out to create two large windows, marrying the two rooms for clean sight lines and a more open concept vibe.

Spearheaded by Antonio Tadrissi at PDLab Designs, the vision for the decor was born with the underground casinos of the 1920's in mind. But don’t think this is your typical Prohibition-themed design lift, seen one too many times on Toronto’s bar scene. The space is re-imagined to give patrons a fresh take on the antiquated bar motif. Highlights of the design include a huge wall filled with playful pieces by local artists that rework classic Hollywood prints, an original installation by UK artist Alejandro Monge and a burnished gold, art deco inspired cash out cage that frames the bar.

Head Chef Ron Stratton, has been with the Marzouk brothers for nearly four years, and has created a menu that is diverse and decadent, offering comfort foods from around the world. It won’t be easy to resist the temptation of the Regulars burger ($19), a precarious tower of freshly ground beef and a brie-stuffed portobello.

The Regulars p​outine ($11) is also a fun take on a classic subbing regular fries for lattice cut. And of course, you can veer off the pub food track by indulging in the delicious and esthetically pleasing teriyaki salmon soba ($19).

The comprehensive list of beer and wine are reasonably priced and check all the important boxes, but the real star of the drink menu is the well-curated cocktail list. Try the flamingo ($15), a delicious concoction of jalapeno-infused tequila, crème de violet and passion fruit with creamy egg white froth.

Open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week, Regulars is just what King West has been waiting for. With happy hour specials, live DJs every Monday, Thursday and Friday and a massive L-shaped patio coming next summer, there is something for everyone.