The 10 hottest restaurants in Toronto this month

Foodie power rankings for the top new spots everyone's talking about

By Post City Staff

The finishing touches are put on the short ribs at Mother Tongue

In Canada's foodie capital, there is always the desire to eat at the hottest places in town, dig into the most talked-out takeout fare, and hit the coolest foodie festivals. Here is where the fooderatti will be found this month:

Mother Tongue: Nestled inside the swanky Templar Hotel at the corner of Adelaide and Peter, Mother Tongue (348 Adelaide St. W.) is your go-to for modern Asian fusion from the mind of Francis Bermejo of Bar Buca fame and the Turner Stevens Entertainment Group. Plus there’s craft beer, cocktails and a gin and tonic program to whet your whistle.

Le Swan: Toronto restaurateur Jen Agg has another hit on her hands with Le Swan, her take on the classic French diner. It opened in late September in the old Swan location on Queen West and it looks like a pretty perfect comfort food spot with a sizable serving of Queen Street cool. And rotisserie chicken!

Yukashi: Fine Japanese dining comes to midtown at Yukashi (643A Mt. Pleasant Rd.). Enjoy a four- or nine-course seasonal omakase menu (with sake pairings, if you so desire) made from ingredients imported directly from the land of the rising sun.

Quetzal: The very busy Grant Van Gameren’s latest features authentic flame-roasted Mexican cuisine. It's hip, it's happening, it's all the rage.



The Mollejas at Quetzal (IMAGE: Alexa Fernando)

Blondies: Tucked in a little pink box of a location at 1555 Dundas Street East near Greenwood Park sits the best new pizza joint in town. Blondie's is the latest from chef Matt Blondin and the Food Dudes and features 13-inch pies divided into red (tomato and mozzarella) and white styles (mozzarella, ricotta and olive oil).

Alobar: Patrick Kriss quality, but in a casual setting in the always lively neighbourhood of Yorkvile. The menu features crudos, and classic dishes prepared with a charcoal oven and grill. The guy could be the best in town.



Alobar's cool interior

Cafe Bora: Grab a spoon and get in on the whole purple Korean dessert craze with this outlet's first Canadian location. Also, as it turns out, in Yorkville.

Gardiner Museum: On Oct. 11, more than 50 chefs serve up delicious soup in fine pottery bowls in the annual fundraiser Empty Bowls in support of the Anishnawbe Health Centre.

Good Hombres: There is never a bad time for tacos, the ultimate four-season comfort food. And, this new spot from the Campechano team brings some serious flavours to Kensington Market.

Four Four South Village: Whether it’s lunch or late night, authentic Taiwanese noodles are always a good choice. There, we said it.