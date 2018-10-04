Chef Mark McEwan picks Toronto's best pumpkin spice treats

From cupcakes and squares to pop tarts and pumpkin loafs

By Post City Staff

It’s that time of year again, when the subtle (or not-so-subtle) scent of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves starts to infiltrate everything from lattes to breakfast cereal. This month, chef Mark McEwan samples the best pumpkin spice–infused baked goods the city has to offer.

A) WINNER

THE FLAKY TART

This cream cheese–filled, caramel-topped bun is McEwan’s favourite of the bunch. “I love cream cheese frosting. It has a nice balance and moisture level.”

$5, 711 Mt. Pleasant Rd.

B) TIE FOR RUNNER-UP

GINGER’S DESSERTS

In addition to having the most dramatic pumpkin spice flavour of all the desserts, McEwan says this pumpkin pie square is “nicely creamy. It has good base. It’s a nice combination.”

$3.25, 10220 Yonge St., Richmond Hill

C) TIE FOR RUNNER-UP

SHORT & SWEET

McEwan praises this bar’s sweet crumble and says it has “a good moisture level and good spice.” He also likes the treat’s texture.

$4.50, 1945 Avenue Rd.

D) CUPCAKE CRAZE

THE ROLLING PIN

This cupcake was moist, with “an attractive presentation,” according to McEwan. He also says it has a good pumpkin spice flavour to it.

$3.25, 1970 Avenue Rd.

E) FRESH-BAKED POP TART

BAKE SHOPPE

This classic breakfast/anytime favourite re-imagined for the fall season. Its pumpkin filling is “creamy and nicely spiced,” says McEwan. “It’s a fun version of 1965 for me.”

$3.85, 859 College St.

F) TAKE A LOAF OFF

DESSERT LADY

McEwan says that this loaf is “a little more to the savoury side, which is nice. I like that.” He also thinks it would be an excellent base for decadent pumpkin spice French toast.

$5.50, 12 Cumberland St.

G) SWEET TART

DUFFLET​

With a great crust and excellent filling, McEwan says this tart is a success. He says it has a “nicely balanced, softer and more subtle pumpkin spice flavour.”

$3.95, 2638 Yonge St.