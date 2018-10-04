Chef Mark McEwan picks Toronto's best pumpkin spice treats
From cupcakes and squares to pop tarts and pumpkin loafs
It’s that time of year again, when the subtle (or not-so-subtle) scent of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves starts to infiltrate everything from lattes to breakfast cereal. This month, chef Mark McEwan samples the best pumpkin spice–infused baked goods the city has to offer.
A) WINNER
THE FLAKY TART
This cream cheese–filled, caramel-topped bun is McEwan’s favourite of the bunch. “I love cream cheese frosting. It has a nice balance and moisture level.”
$5, 711 Mt. Pleasant Rd.
B) TIE FOR RUNNER-UP
GINGER’S DESSERTS
In addition to having the most dramatic pumpkin spice flavour of all the desserts, McEwan says this pumpkin pie square is “nicely creamy. It has good base. It’s a nice combination.”
$3.25, 10220 Yonge St., Richmond Hill
C) TIE FOR RUNNER-UP
SHORT & SWEET
McEwan praises this bar’s sweet crumble and says it has “a good moisture level and good spice.” He also likes the treat’s texture.
$4.50, 1945 Avenue Rd.
D) CUPCAKE CRAZE
THE ROLLING PIN
This cupcake was moist, with “an attractive presentation,” according to McEwan. He also says it has a good pumpkin spice flavour to it.
$3.25, 1970 Avenue Rd.
E) FRESH-BAKED POP TART
BAKE SHOPPE
This classic breakfast/anytime favourite re-imagined for the fall season. Its pumpkin filling is “creamy and nicely spiced,” says McEwan. “It’s a fun version of 1965 for me.”
$3.85, 859 College St.
F) TAKE A LOAF OFF
DESSERT LADY
McEwan says that this loaf is “a little more to the savoury side, which is nice. I like that.” He also thinks it would be an excellent base for decadent pumpkin spice French toast.
$5.50, 12 Cumberland St.
G) SWEET TART
DUFFLET
With a great crust and excellent filling, McEwan says this tart is a success. He says it has a “nicely balanced, softer and more subtle pumpkin spice flavour.”
$3.95, 2638 Yonge St.