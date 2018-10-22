Munchies: The best sandwiches in Toronto

Saucy and salty finds from across the city

By Post City Staff

Holy Chuck's Cowlorie cheeseburger

Welcome to part two of our guide to Toronto's tastiest, most mouth-watering snacks and where to find them. We've got the goods on how to satisfy even the most insatiable appetites — like with these salty and saucy sandwiches, for starters. To read up on more over-the-top treats in Toronto, check out part one of our Munchies Guide.

HERE’S THE BEEF

Chow down on the Cowlorie: two cheeseburgers, bacon and caramelized onions, all stacked between two grilled cheese sandwiches at HOLY CHUCK.

1450 Yonge St., $13.49



TAKE A BAO

It’s hard to pick just one item at BANH MI BOYS, but the fried chicken bao always does the trick for satisfying crunchy and crispy Asian fusion cravings.

2365 Yonge St., $4.50



CONSIDER THE LOBSTER

We won’t argue over the best lobster roll, but if your fave isn’t SMOKED & CRACKED, we can no longer be friends. The perfect East Coast comfort food for the masses.

516 Mt. Pleasant Rd., $35



FISHFUL THINKING

Sure, it sounds easy. But getting smoked and house-cured salmon lovingly nestled in a decadent bagel is hard work. Thank you LOX + SCHMEAR for putting in the time.

1030 St. Clair Ave. W., $9.25



LOVABLE JERK

Can’t afford a trip to the tropics? Stop by ALLWYN’S BAKERY and bite into jerk chicken on soft coco bread for a little taste of the Caribbean.

81 Underhill Dr., $5.50



TEAM TURKEY

The classic triple-decker, turkey-laden, bacon-blessed club sandwich at WINDFIELD’S RESTAURANT is more than a match for the heartiest of appetites.

801 York Mills Rd., $13.95



CARNIVORE’S DELIGHT

PANCER’S has been serving up its smoked meat, pastrami and deli favourites since 1957 and has pretty much perfected the art of a good sandwich since then.

3856 Bathurst St., $11.75​



SPICY SAMMIE

The roti at ANEAL’S TASTE OF THE ISLANDS stuffed with fragrant chicken, goat, shrimp or fish is exactly what you need at the end of a long night.

10220 Yonge St., $10.75