Hot new restaurants opening in Toronto this month

Chef Sash Simpson is opening a wine bar and Mt. Pleasant gets omakase

By Karen Stevens

The snazzy interior at Regulars

BIG OPENS

The gorgeous space that was once home to sushi superstar Blowfish has been transformed into REGULARS (668 King St. W.), a new 180-seat bar from the folks behind Figures in Yorkville. Here, the bar snacks get an upscale twist (the mac and cheese comes with black truffle béchamel). And don’t get us started on the drinks: There’s wine! There’s beer! There’s a cocktail made with jalapeno-infused tequila!

Nestled inside the Templar Hotel, MOTHER TONGUE (348 Adelaide St. W.) is your go-to for modern Asian fusion from the mind of Francis Bermejo (of Bar Buca fame) and the Turner Stevens Entertainment Group. Plus there’s craft beer, cocktails and a gin and tonic program to whet your whistle.

Fine Japanese dining comes to midtown at YUKASHI (643A Mt. Pleasant Rd.). Enjoy a four- or nine-course seasonal omakase menu (with sake pairings, if you so desire) made from ingredients imported directly from the land of the rising sun.

FOODIE FINDS

Here in Toronto, the winters are long. So what do you do when your love of lawn games stays strong year round? You head over to LOB (100 Broadview Ave.), which stands for Love of Bocce, that’s what. Grab some nachos and a pint of craft beer and hone your technique in the off-season with the indoor nine track bocce-golf course.



The burger and fries at Lob

Little Italy’s newest hole-in-the-wall GREEDY DUCK (316 College St.) is the perfect place to try out Wuhan-style cuisine and get your fill of delicious, delicious duck. Just be prepared: the spice level may be a bit much for Wuhan cuisine neophytes.

Grand Electric, everybody’s favourite spot for tacos and loud hip hop has a new outpost. GRAND ELECTRIC TAQUERIA (923 Queen St. W.) is now open right across from Trinity Bellwoods Park.

Yorkville’s tony D|BAR (60 Yorkville Ave.) just got a head-to-toe makeover. Chef Daniel Boulud revamped the eats, and the newly renovated space features some flashy LED art. Stop by and sip one of Darryl Chan’s new cocktail creations.

The new IMM THAI KITCHEN (651 College St.) is the second location for the owner of Sala Modern Thai on the Danforth. The restaurant is as esthetically pleasing as they come, with vibrant, painstakingly plated dishes (made using authentic Thai recipes) and an interior that boasts a beautiful wood bar

Despite the name, this new healthy eating resto from the founder of David’s Tea does not have any disgruntled vegetables on the menu. Instead, MAD RADISH (2293 Yonge St.) serves up fresh and nutritious dishes from caesar salads to Mexican chicken stew.



Leafy greens at Mad Radish

COMING SOON

We can’t wait to sip Chardonnay at the new SASH RESTAURANT & WINEBAR (1133 Yonge St.), a fine dining venture in the works from North 44’s head chef of more than 23 years, Sash Simpson. He says to expect a modern American menu with a global infusion. Construction is moving along nicely, so start looking for the doors to open in late 2018.

Speaking of North 44, the new BYBLOS (2537 Yonge St.) opening in the uptown legend’s former space is still on track for winter 2018. Bring on the roasted lamb shoulder and the wood-fired pide topped with wagyu!

Also, coming any day now is that new BAR BUCA (101 Eglinton Ave. E.) at Yonge and Eg. Think all-day café plus all-Italian carb-filled faves.

Signs are up outside of the Yonge and Lawrence location that has seen several players since local Italian favourite Bindi’s said arrivederci. Looks like a new Chinese concept DIM SUM QUEEN (3241 Yonge St.) is set to open in the space.