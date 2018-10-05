The 10 best spots serving Thanksgiving dinner in Toronto this weekend

A list of restaurants, gourmet grocers and butchers to ensure your turkey feast goes off without a hitch

By Karen Lloyd

The Drake Hotel's feast has all the fixins

Whether you’re looking to dine in or out this Thanksgiving weekend, we've got you covered. Here's a list of 10 spots in Toronto — from restaurants, to butchers and gourmet grocers — that are serving up everything from festive buffets to traditional turkey feasts. If you’re looking to relax with family and friends, this list will help you find go-to places where the smell of cinnamon and nutmeg linger in the air and a turkey is already roasting in the oven.

The Drake

The Drake is offering a prix fixe Thanksgiving Dinner menu this Sunday and Monday featuring sliced smoked turkey, sweet potato pave, roasted carrots with chermoula, braised collards with bacon, plus gravy and cranberry sauce and dessert.

The Healthy Butcher

This Eglinton Avenue West butcher is offering to deliver Thanksgiving right to your door this weekend. Or you can make a reservation for pickup. In addition to organic and free-range turkey, the holiday menu will tempt you to try a bison and bacon stuffed squash, or consider the herb and mustard crusted venison rack. All dishes are served with homemade stuffing, old-fashioned gravy, and fresh cranberry sauce. Place your order early to avoid disappointment.

Pour House Pub and Kitchen

In addition to a traditional turkey dinner, this Dupont Street pub is dishing out a Thanksgiving poutine dream on Sunday and Monday. What does your stomach have to stay about fries smothered in roasted turkey, cheese curds, turkey gravy, and cranberry sauce? Thought so.

O&B Bayview

The Thanksgiving menu at this upscale North York restaurant includes golden slices of turkey, sage and apple stuffing, honey roasted smashed potatoes, and spinach ricotta ravioli with brown butter. Save room for warm caramel apple blossom gelato.

Globe Bistro

If you’re into Thanksgiving dessert as much as you are the turkey, this Danforth Avenue eatery has a wicked selection of six desserts to choose from on its Thanksgiving dinner prix fixe take-home menu. Compliment your roasted free run Ontario turkey with pomme purée, red fife stuffing with sticky toffee pudding, pear mousse and walnut praline, or pumpkin pie creme caramel. Pre-order by Saturday.



A Thanksgiving spread by Pustaeri's

Pusateri's

Looking to enjoy your holiday dinner at home this weekend? Explore the prix ​fixe and a la carte menu this upscale Yorkville grocer has prepared for your family's Thanksgiving feast. In addition to a classic Thanksgiving whole turkey stuffed with salty chorizo, you can also try a roast prime rib. Don't forget dessert! All locations will be participating.

The Broadview Hotel

In Toronto’s east end, The Broadview Hotel is hosting an "Orphans Thanksgiving” on the ground-floor cafe and bar Friday through Monday with a sumptuous prix fixe menu that includes turkey with brown butter sage stuffing, sides, and apple pie a la mode.

The Thompson Diner

This King West restaurant will have a Thanksgiving menu all weekend long for dine-in only while quantities last. The menu includes maple brined turkey breast and confit leg, savory bread pudding, mashed sweet potato, sage gravy, and orange cranberry sauce. Finish it off with Dutch apple, cherry, or pecan pie for dessert.

Summerhill Market

Take your Thanksgiving dinner up a notch with and significantly downsize your dirty dishes with a Thanksgiving feast prepared by the chefs at on Avenue Road, featuring warm slices of free-range turkey, served with a selection of farm-fresh vegetables and all the trimmings. All you have to do is pick it up, heat it up, and devour.

The Old Mill Inn

If Thanksgiving dinner is something you can never get enough of, why not try a buffet at this year at The Old Mill Inn on Old Mill Road. Go for the Ontario Turkey, savoury stuffing and giblet gravy, or try a fish dish. Or try them both! The buffet will also feature prime rib of beef, pasta, and an endless supply of freshly baked desserts. Come hungry, leave happy.