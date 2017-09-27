Grant van Gameren celebrates one year at Harry's with Parkdale Food Bank fundraiser

By Post City staff

One year ago, Toronto chef Grant van Gameren along with Robin Goodfellow and Nate Young took over Parkdale institution Harry's Char Broiled and gave the restaurant new life while keeping many of the decades-old diner's unique charms.

Like his other glitzier eateries such as Bar Raval and Bar Isabel, Harry's was busy out of the gate. Now, GVG wants to give back to the local Parkdale community by hosting a one-day fundraiser in celebration of the restaurant's first anniversary. On Oct. 5, from noon until 4 p.m., Harry's will give away Plain Jane burgers to hungry customers, who will be asked to make a donation to the Parkdale Community Food Bank in exchange.

“Harry’s is a Parkdale institution and we’re fortunate to have been embraced by this community since it was passed along to us a year ago. It’s very important that we give back to Parkdale — everyone deserves access to good, quality food regardless of their income,” said Van Gameren.

In addition to burgers, popular local Instagrammers @parkdalelife will be selling their No Frills t-shirts with the proceeds going to the Food Bank. The shirts were an instant hit and sold-out right away when they were first produced earlier this year. Proceeds from the day's sale of Ace Hill Beer and Jameson will also be donated.

The anniversary celebrations continue into the evening.

The Parkdale Food Bank serves up to 2,000 people each month and distributes 3.5 to 5 tons of food every week. To make a donation to the food bank directly or to volunteer, go here.