McEwan Food Market this weekend at Shop at Don Mills

By Post City Staff

Published:

Mark McEwan bringing together food vendors this weekend for a pop-up farmers' market

Surprisingly, it looks like gelato season has been extended until late September this year. So, with high temperatures forecasted to reach solidly into the 30s attendees at Mark McEwan’s farmers’ market this weekend will be happy to find that Death in Venice is one of the featured vendors.

The celebrity chef, restaurateur and gourmet food retailer has gathered a group of local food purveyors for a two-day event (Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23) at the Shops at Don Mills.

Notable names on the list purveyors selling and sampling include Cheese Boutique’s Afrim Pristine, Mad Mexican, Laura Slack Chocolate and Mediterranean options from Better than Yia Yia’s. McEwan’s own Fabbrica restaurant an in-house sushi and BBQ operations will round the list. 

Lavazza will have caffeine covered and the LCBO will be doling out the adult beverages.

The market runs from 3 - 9 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday in front of McEwan Fine Foods. 

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Taste Test: Victor Barry helps pick the best options for pint-sized, plant-based eaters

Taste Test: Victor Barry helps pick the best options for pint-sized, plant-based eaters

We had chef Victor Barry of Piano Piano and the new restaurant Cancan — along with his two daughters, Sofie, age two, (left) and Charlotte, age three — sample the best kid-friendly vegan food from around Toronto.
Posted 3 days ago
First Look: Owner of popular Argentinian food truck opens Ama on Queen West

First Look: Owner of popular Argentinian food truck opens Ama on Queen West

Sebastian Gallucci is no stranger to Toronto’s dining scene – it’s in his blood. His father, Sam Gallucci opened Toronto’s first Argentinian restaurant, Martin Fierro on College Street back in the 1970s. He’s blazed through the streets with his food truck, Che, and Ama is the continuation of his journey in bringing the “love and culture from Argentina to Toronto.”
Posted 4 days ago
Raising vegetarians: Do your kids really need meat?

Raising vegetarians: Do your kids really need meat?

Upeslacis consulted a nutritionist and did her research. She wanted her daughter to grow up without depending on animal products, so she stood firm in her decision.
Posted 4 days ago
The high end of cannabis culture

The high end of cannabis culture

As Canada prepares to usher in a new age of legal adult-use cannabis, brands are setting the stage for a new kind of cannabis experience. One that focuses on thoughtful, design-forward products and healing concoctions to make users feel good inside and out.
Posted 4 days ago
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module