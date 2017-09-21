McEwan Food Market this weekend at Shop at Don Mills

By Post City Staff

Mark McEwan bringing together food vendors this weekend for a pop-up farmers' market

Surprisingly, it looks like gelato season has been extended until late September this year. So, with high temperatures forecasted to reach solidly into the 30s attendees at Mark McEwan’s farmers’ market this weekend will be happy to find that Death in Venice is one of the featured vendors.

The celebrity chef, restaurateur and gourmet food retailer has gathered a group of local food purveyors for a two-day event (Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23) at the Shops at Don Mills.

Notable names on the list purveyors selling and sampling include Cheese Boutique’s Afrim Pristine, Mad Mexican, Laura Slack Chocolate and Mediterranean options from Better than Yia Yia’s. McEwan’s own Fabbrica restaurant an in-house sushi and BBQ operations will round the list.

Lavazza will have caffeine covered and the LCBO will be doling out the adult beverages.

The market runs from 3 - 9 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday in front of McEwan Fine Foods.