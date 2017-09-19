Taste Test: Victor Barry helps pick the best options for pint-sized, plant-based eaters

By Nikki Gill

Published:

Victor was worried about dietary sensitivities with his girls because one of them suffered from eczema.

Are you and your family ready to go meat-free? We had chef Victor Barry of Piano Piano and the new restaurant Cancan — along with his two daughters, Sofie, age two, (left) and Charlotte, age three — sample the best kid-friendly vegan food from around Toronto. Which one tickled the toddlers’ taste buds? Read on. 

Mac attack 
Doomie’s, 1263 Queen St. W., $16
“OK, that’s trashy and delicious,” Victor says, slightly embarrassed at how much he enjoys this vegan burger. “It’s better than a Big Mac.” After declaring this option his favourite, his daughters follow suit. “But I can’t eat a whole one,” Charlotte laments. 

It’s been a slice
Pizza Del Arte, 1480 Bathurst St., $9 for medium
“I want pizza!” Charlotte says, excited to tuck into this vegan slice. Charlotte laughs after biting into it, but Victor is skeptical. “With a vegan pizza, why use cheese?” he wonders. “There are so many things you can put on pizza.”

Hot diggity dog
Planta, 1221 Bay St., $17.50
“This is a really cool idea,” Victor says of Planta’s vegan hot dog, which uses a baby carrot in the place of a frankfurter. “It’s very reminiscent of a ballpark hot dog.” Charlotte holds out a piece of the pickle to share with her dad. “It’s good, right?” she says. 

Flour power 
Fresh, 90 Eglinton Ave. E., $10
“I like a good flour tortilla,” Victor says. “But why is the squash deep-fried? Why is the kale not dressed?” He’s disappointed that this vegan taco with jalapeno and lime taco sauce does not make better use of seasonal summer vegetables. 

Golden opportunity
Sorelle & Co., 1050 Rutherford Rd., $8.50 
Victor appreciates the golden-brown crust on this gluten-free, vegan grilled cheese sandwich. “This is something I’d make for my kids at home,” he says, “but I couldn’t make gluten-free bread better than this.” The sandwich is done with a gold and brown challah bread and vegan cheese.

Playing chicken
Grasshopper, 310 College St., $5.50 
The girls can’t wait to dig into these meat-free “chick-un” nuggets. “Can we eat yet?” Sofie asks before digging in. “It reminds me of a grocery store chicken finger,” Victor says, nodding in approval, while Sofie keeps going back for more. 

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Nikki Gill is the managing editor at Post City Magazines. When she's away from her desk, you can either find her sipping on delicious teas or trotting the globe. Follow her adventures on Twitter @nikkjit.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

First Look: Owner of popular Argentinian food truck opens Ama on Queen West

First Look: Owner of popular Argentinian food truck opens Ama on Queen West

Sebastian Gallucci is no stranger to Toronto’s dining scene – it’s in his blood. His father, Sam Gallucci opened Toronto’s first Argentinian restaurant, Martin Fierro on College Street back in the 1970s. He’s blazed through the streets with his food truck, Che, and Ama is the continuation of his journey in bringing the “love and culture from Argentina to Toronto.”
Posted 2 days ago
Raising vegetarians: Do your kids really need meat?

Raising vegetarians: Do your kids really need meat?

Upeslacis consulted a nutritionist and did her research. She wanted her daughter to grow up without depending on animal products, so she stood firm in her decision.
Posted 2 days ago
The high end of cannabis culture

The high end of cannabis culture

As Canada prepares to usher in a new age of legal adult-use cannabis, brands are setting the stage for a new kind of cannabis experience. One that focuses on thoughtful, design-forward products and healing concoctions to make users feel good inside and out.
Posted 2 days ago
First Look: Armenian food gets its turn in the spotlight at Mayrik on Bayview

First Look: Armenian food gets its turn in the spotlight at Mayrik on Bayview

Mayrik is Bayview’s new restaurant serving up Balkan and Caucasian cuisine with a focus on Armenian, Greek and Lebanese recipes. The restaurant is an homage to chef Seb Yacoubian’s mother, who passed away in a car accident.
Posted 6 days ago
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module