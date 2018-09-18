Alobar Yorkville is now open in Toronto

Chef Patrick Kriss unveils a casual alternative to his celebrated restaurant Alo

By Karen Stevens

Pastry chef Kevin Jeung has perfected the light and flakey puff pastry scaffolding of the mille-feuille with raspberry chantilly ($14).

Alobar Yorkville, the new restaurant by chef and famed restaurateur Patrick Kriss, is an oasis of elegance tucked into an alley off of Cumberland Street in Toronto. The small 75-seat restaurant is a setting that is part lounge, part dining room, part bar — and all class.

This opening marks the third restaurant in a trio headed up by Kriss, including the ever-popular Alo (ranked first on Canada’s Best 100 restaurants list), and Aloette (an elevated diner with a killer burger). The newest member is a casual addition; the diners show up in jeans, but the fare is as elevated as we’ve come to expect from Alo.

The team behind the new restaurant includes Alo veterans chef de cuisine Matthew Betsch and sous chef Rebekah Bruce, as well as sommelier Christopher Sealy and bar manager Pat Groves to make sure that no one goes thirsty.

The classy Western Bay cocktail (left) can be found on the menu and includes Martell VS cognac, green chartreuse, coconut and fresh citrus ($16). The Leisure Noise cocktail is a refreshing spin on the classic mojito. It’s made with Havana Club 7 rum, fino sherry, banana and fresh lime — all shaken with basil, mint and cilantro ($15).

“I’ve always wanted to do a restaurant that mirrors what the bar [at Alo] is doing, but in a larger format. I thought it was the perfect space, not too big, not too small and with a patio,” says Kriss. “I love that neighbourhood of Yorkville. It’s a great energy there with lots going on.”

This is the place you can nip in for a quick mid-afternoon snack, or spend several hours poring over the menu, discovering which cocktail perfectly compliments your king crab or which wines best wash down beef tartare.

“We started Alobar with a focus on wine and cocktails, but as the menu developed, we couldn’t help but push for more menu options, and eventually that turned into fish and chops off a charcoal grill,” Kriss explains.

Looking forward, Kriss says. ”There will never be another Alo, there’s only one. We will probably do more fun, casual fun places that are value driven.”

The rich and creamy foie gras ($20) is perfectly (and unexpectedly) complemented by a topping of sour cherries. The tart taste counters the creamy spread over the toasted brioche.

A refreshing cucumber salad ($16) is the perfect choice for lovers of all things pickled. The melange of melon, onions and cucumber with feta cheese sprinkled through provide a combination of crunchy, and smooth textures, adding layers to the dish.

The Nova Scotia lobster ($24) is bathed in a light sauce of ginger, coriander and XO sauce.

Succulent sea scallops ($42) are served with a maitake mushroom, slivers of jalapeño and corn.

Formerly home to to Brasserie Zola and Crème Brasserie, the space boasts an interior by Commute Design, the same designers who worked on Alo and Aloette.

Alobar Yorkville, 57A-162 Cumberland St., 416-961-1222