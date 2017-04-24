Forest Hill’s green home of the future

By Post City Staff

A model of the energy-efficient home was at the National Home Show in March.

The future of environmentally friendly homes has arrived in Toronto. Local firm Probuilt Design + Build has created one of the most energy-efficient homes in the city, which will be built in the Allen Road and Eglinton Avenue area for a Toronto couple. Probuilt says the 2,700-square-foot bungalow is built 50 per cent better than code and will reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The home, which costs between $1.2 and $1.6 million, features living walls, backs up its own electricity and can reuse the heat from a hot shower to warm incoming cold water. There is also a zen garden with a fire pit and a place to meditate and practice Tai Chi. The full home was on display at the National Home Show and will be taken apart and reassembled at the site.