Help your kids show their support for Toronto teams this spring

This April dress the part in time for Opening Day and the NBA and Stanley Cup playoffs

By Post City Staff

Published:

Be ready for opening day
Backpack from roots.com, $230; baseball shirt by Citizen Threads from etsy.com, $47; cap from lids.ca, $18; Japanese t-shirt from drakegeneralstore.ca, $25; hedgehog from sportchek.ca, $19 


Playoffs bound b-ballers
Raptors tank from realsports.ca, $40; scarf from realsports.ca, $37; foam finger from sportchek.ca, $6; mascot from realsports.ca, $25; sweatshirt from kidozi.com, $26; boots from store.nba.com, $35 


Can buds go all the way
Toronto Maple Leafs scarf from realsports.ca, $25; jacket from realsports.ca, $100; toque from roots.com, $30; tutu dress from realsports.ca, $48 

