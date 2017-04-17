Local Love: Bright yellow pumps for spring days about town

By Karolyne Ellacott

Published:

Montreal’s Frank + Oak has been wooing creative males with their minimalist duds ever since launching in 2012. Back then they were an online-only operation, but thanks to their successes, they've put their own spin on e-retail, branching out to include brick-and-mortar locations that go beyond the expected offerings. Ever wondered what kettle or towel would work best with those jeans? These kids have you covered. 

Last fall the brand added womenswear to their roster of offerings, dishing out similarly stylish and affordable staples to the ladies. Most recently they launched a collection of footwear meaning gals can now get the Frank + Oak look from head down to, yes, toe. Our pick? One very lemon yellow pump. 

Fittingly, the heels from the collection are highly wearable. No sling backs with a kitten-heel here, nope. This sunny pump ($130) is fit with a sturdy block heel, perfect for trotting around the city while clutching endless tote bags full of lord only knows what. Crafted out of lemon yellow suede, the shoe has a slightly rounded toe resulting in a timeless shape that still feels modern thanks to that of-the-moment colour. Pair with your fave jeans for an elevated casual look, or put on a red lip, your best LBD and hit the town. 

Karolyne Ellacott is senior editor at Post City Magazines. She can oft be spotted at Toronto’s most nostalgic diners wearing glittery heels and pink faux fur. Follow all of her eclectic writing interests on Twitter @kellacott and Instagram @itismekar.

