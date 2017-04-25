Local Love: Two Toronto brands collaborate to bring back a classic style for summer 2017

By Karolyne Ellacott

It’s that time of year when you can safely tuck those winter boots away and pound the pavement in some kicks. Last year it was all about the classic Adidas silhouette, but this spring we're feeling the retro lines of the Drake General Store’s meet-cute with shoemaker Bata. The 122-year-old company has paired up with the Toronto-based shop to breathe new life into the iconic Bata Bullets sneaker.

“We chose to work with Drake General Store as our partner on this project because they clearly understood the authenticity and heritage of the brand,” says Charles Pignal, Bata Heritage director. The result is a low-top sneaker with a chunky ribbed sole, canvas upper and a subtle yet noticeable graphic cross — inspired by classic Euro pharmacies — that works its way across the shoe ($95). That silhouette? It’s the same one from back in the ’70s. These fresh kicks are limited edition, with only 200 available for purchase.

In addition to the white +collaboration shoe, Bata has chosen to relaunch a bunch of iconic shoes from their Bata Heritage Collection for anyone keen on continuing that ’70s vibe. This partnership with Bata is just the first in a series of Drake General Store collaborations. “Designs will feature our signature cross representing a culture crossroads and a community-based hotbed for culture and treasure-hunting,” says Carlo Colacci, DGS co-founder.

“Our goal was to create a shoe that appealed to women and men of all ages,” says Colacci. “Pair ’em with jeans, a suit, a dress, joggers ... you do you!” We say, don some bellbottoms and a striped tee plucked from Value Village, and you’re gold.

Get yours at the flagship Drake General Store (1151 Queen St. W.) or online from April 19 to May 14.