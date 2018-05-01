12 ways to spoil Mom (under $300)

A Postcity.com partnership

Shaynee’s Gift Selections carries one of the most extensive collection of Michael Aram in Toronto. The Palm Collection is inspired by the beauty of the palm tree. Each piece is lovingly made using traditional techniques, including the antique gold finishes of this collection. Michael Aram Palm Bowl.

SHAYNEE’S GIFT SELECTIONS 3501 Bathurst St, 416 787 4497; 441 Clark Ave. W, 905-709 0430

Price on request

Founded in 2010 MOTHER denim plays off the idea of duality; nurturing or a cuss. From core fits, to stripes, destruction and everything in-between, we are sure you will fine the fit and style you’re looking for. Prices start at $266/pair.

PAOLA DI 3357 Yonge St, 416 322 0430

Celebrating 35 years of your "support". Dedicating ourselves to educating women about fit, function, & comfort. “Tom” is the Marie Jo L'Aventure classic. For spring this trendy stylish denim tweed is the height of refinement. This Mothers Day, give the gift of great style & support! Marie Jo L'Aventure “Tom” in Denim

LEGS PLUS & BRA BOUTIQUE, 5867 Leslie Street, 416 497 2350

$121

Visit Matsu for an array of North American handmade jewellery. 20-30% off storewide or buy online 15% off (use coupon code MOTHER2018) May 5-13, 2018. This Isla de la Perla ring is $215.00 (regular price).

MATSU JEWELLERY 9 Castlefield Avenue 416 487 6345

The Ayurvedic Facial and Indian Head Massage is the ultimate in relaxation and rejuvenating detoxification. Treat Mom to an inner journey of awareness, full rejuvenation of the mind, and cleansing of the skin customized for Mom’s individual experience, mind and body type. Ayurveda Facial and Indian Head Massage Rejuvenation, $160

AYURVEDA RITUALS 1081 Bathurst Street, 426-504-6049

This beautiful t-shirt nursing bra comes in peony (pictured) and spruce. Available at Evymama in cup sizes B to J. Perfect for the expectant or new Mother. Bella Materna sexy t-shirt nursing bra, $125

EVYMAMA 1345 St. Clair Avenue West 416 465 9991

For women who want to wear a comfortable sandal but still want them to be fashionable, the Luna sandal made by Papillio is for you! This brand is part of the Birkenstock family & shares the same contoured, natural cork and latex footbed design. The Luna sandal features a platform sole is adjustable and beautifully designed. $189.98 plus tax

CIRCLE SHOES 2597 Yonge Street, 416 4894379

What your Mom wants most is to spend a little time with the ones she loves. So, this Mother's Day, dress her up and take her somewhere special! Our comfortable, stylish and Canadian-made Keaton dress takes care of the 'dress her up' part. Now, where are you going to go?! Keaton Shift Dress, $168

MANDALA DESIGN 1024 St. Clair Ave. W, 647 346 6225

Kaneshige's new line of knives, the Kaeai V-Gold, is the perfect gift for mothers who love to cook. With a tsuchime (hammered) stainless steel finish & custom oak & ebony oval handles, choose from the santoku (all-purpose) & the nakiri (vegetable) knife. Kaneshige Keiai V-Gold Santoku or Nakiri $275

TOSHO KNIFE ARTS 934 Bathurst St, 647 722 6329

Give mom the gift of style this Mother’s Day from Blowdry Lounge - Toronto’s premiere 'Blowdry' salon. Designed to maintain healthy and styled hair in between haircuts and colours, treat Mom with our Mother’s Day Gift Package Special - purchase 5 signature blowouts and save $25! Packages starting at: $200

BLOWDRY LOUNGE 3 Locations

Discover a new obsession.. And a perfect gift for Mom. Dana Jordan presents MacKenzie-Childs. For the Love of Home. Fresh, Witty Design. A charming kettle with a steel under- body, covered in an ivory and onyx hand-painted enamel checkerboard. Courtly Check Kettle $209

DANA JORDAN 2901 Bayview Avenue 416-512-2474

This Mothers Day let your mom experience a whole new feeling of renewed skin with The Award Winning HYDRAFACIAL MDTM. Lets treat her to one of our best kept beauty secrets to match how stunning she is inside. Free manicure with the purchase of a HYDRAFACIALTM. From $199

JOLIE BEAUTY BAR 1896 Avenue Rd. 416 782 8897