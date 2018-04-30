8 Mother's Day gifts that are under $100

By A postcity.com partnership

Mother's Day never tasted so good with this Deluxe Olive Wood Salad Server gift set from Olive Oil Emporium. Each coupled with their most popular premium olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Both artisan, single estate and delicious.

OLIVE OIL EMPORIUM

$73.95

Give mom the gift of time, our expert technicians offer convenient in- home services. Contact us for Wi-Fi speed boosting, printer repairs, new computer setups, universal remotes, phones, & more! In-Home Services & Repairs. Mention MAY25 to save $25 off in-home service for May.

SIGNA COMPUTER SERVICES, 3457 Yonge St, 416 488 9208

Chantelle has developed a new and exciting product – the Soft Stretch range. The reassurance of wearing underwear with none of its constraints! Absolute comfort, very soft and breathable material with no seams on contact with the skin for a sensation of absolute freedom, purity and simplicity.

KATHRYN'S LINGERIE, 1847 Avenue Road, 416-782-6632

$22

Scarves are the perfect Mother's Day Gift idea or maybe even a fun top to go with it. We also have Gift Certificates available in any denomination.

PEPPERTREE KLASSICS, 137 Main St N Markham, 905-294-3882

Scarves, $18-20

William Ashley carries the finest selection of world renown brands, like Miranda Kerr’s Friendship Tea and Dinnerware Collection for Royal Albert. This Gratitude 3-piece box set by Miranda Kerr includes a dessert plate, cup and saucer, and makes the perfect gift mom!

ASHLEY'S CHINA, 131 Bloor St W Unit 113, 416-964-2900

$79.00

Now that Spring is here, it’s time to ditch your warm winter hues for cool bright spring shades. From ombre to balayage highlights, Master Stylist Shelley is an expert in finding the perfect colour combinations to flatter any complexion. Book Mom a custom colouring appointment and get her hair cut free. Offer ends May 31/18.

SHELLEY’S HAIRSTYLING, 482 Eglinton Ave. W, 416-489-0555

Colour services start at $68. New clients only.

The exclusive Spa and Salon brand that will give you or Mom dazzling results. Let everyone envy your lashes! Buy EyEnvyTM today to see what it's all about! The perfect Mother’s Day Gift: Receive the Eyenvy Serum, mascara, eyeliner and makeup bag.

UPTOWN SPA 801 York Mills Road Suite 311 416 449 4044

$89 (limited time offer)

Give your mother the perfect Mother's Day gift learning to create her own elegant afternoon tea! Class will include gourmet finger sandwiches, scones, homemade jam, pastries and her own special blend of tea. Gift cards available in store.

FOODWRX COOKING STUDIO 808 York Mills Road, 647 479 8682

Mother's Day Afternoon Tea Class, $90/person, 20% off for 2 or more people