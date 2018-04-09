Home of the Week: Landmark Forest Hill mansion with gym and home theatre for $17.68 million

By Post City Staff

An aerial view of 61 Old Forest Hill Road

Listed on the market for $17,688,000, this opulent Forest Hill oasis represents the top tier of the Toronto luxury market. So what does that kind of money get you?

Well, let's just say this mansion, located on one of the most prestigious streets in the city, doesn't skimp on incredible features.

The three-storey home at 61 Old Forest Hill Road, which sits on a 3/4 acre lot, has six bedrooms and ten bathrooms.

The estate comes fully equipped with two laundry rooms, a gym and a south facing solarium.

In the current climate, it's the perfect spot to enjoy the sunshine from indoors — then when summer arrives, tenants can walk out to the garden from the sunroom.

Film buffs will love the third floor home theatre, which has a vaulted ceiling for optimum acoustics.

The property, which underwent extensive renovation and was completed in 2013, boasts a new heated stone three-car garage for those cold winter mornings, as well as a resort-style pool with a waterfall. And — should you need them — the estate comes with 23 parking spaces.

The residence is listed with Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.