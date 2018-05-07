Mothers Day Gift Guide: The sky's the limit

By A Postcity.com partnership

Simply classic to knockout elegance, the "Circle of Life" Birthstone Pendant custom-made by award winning jewellery designer Varouj, can be created with single birthstones or clusters, that suit every unique style, story and budget. Starting at $550

JEWELLERY BY VAROUJ 515 Eglinton Ave. West, 416 322 9775

Arax Jewellery is a family owned business with over 45 years of experience in custom-made diamond jewellery. We can make you bespoke, personalized jewellery and we can also work with your fine vintage jewellery to either repair it or redesign it into a modern classic. Custom creations starting at $1,000.

ARAX JEWELLERY (York Mills & Leslie), 416 391 2541

An eternity band is a timeless and beautiful way to show mom you love her! This ladies’ white gold eternity band set with 16 round brilliant cut diamonds weighing 3.9 0 carat total weight of (VS) in clarity and (F-G) in colour. All sizes available. White Gold Eternity Band - $10,900

VAN RIJK JEWELLERS 90 Eglinton Ave. E, 416 440 0123

This Victorian 9kt yellow gold, pearl, amethyst, citrine, rock crystal and tourmaline butterfly brooch/pendant is the most beautiful one-of-a-kind Mother's Day gift! Price: $3400.00 ￼

​CYNTHIA FINDLAY ANTIQUES 284 King Street West, 416 260 9057

Non-surgical facial and body rejuvenation is the passion of Dr. Martie Gidon. We are excited about our new UltraShape Power body shaping treatment. Focused ultrasound reduces fat without pain, surgery or downtime. Enjoy a pleasant, relaxing experience with quick, noticeable results. From $650 per treatment.

GIDON AESTHETICS AND MEDISPA 1849 Yonge St. Ste. 307, 416 483 4541

This Mother’s Day give the moms in your life the gift of thicker, longer, full bodied hair with the Linda Rose Collection. Easy, natural and beautiful snap in pieces for amazing full bodied hair. $800+

BODY AND SOUL SHOP 13 Belmont Street, Toronto 416 920 2639

Explore the sunglasses collection by Valentino at Optical Outlook. We carry a unique and stylish selection of retro women sunglasses. This pair features a dark tortoise shell frame with an Austrian crystal encrusted clip-on. Makes a rad gift for Mother’s Day. Retail $700 OPTICAL OUTLOOK 111 Yorkville Avenue P: 416 961 9589; F: 416 961 7880

Make it memorable and celebrate Mother's Day by giving her a beautiful symbol of spring: 18kt white gold pave set diamond Butterfly Earrings with a total of 1.82 cts diamonds, all diamonds are G colour, SI clarity. Total weight of Earrings 9.6 grams. $7995.00

SECRETT JEWEL SALON 162 Cumberland St, 416 967 7500

"Where all is ever so perfect, because nothing needs to be". Kinder-arT is transforming a child's drawing into a luxurious silk handmade scarf. Kinder-arT is a wonderful gift for a parent, grandparent, or someone special. Forever loved! Starting price $400

Mad-dasH 416 906 2302

All-In LuxuryTM Mother’s Day Vacation Treat the mother’s in your life to an unforgettable vacation at the 5 Star Royalton Punta Cana Resort and Casino in beautiful Punta Cana, D.R. Relaxation in paradise - white sandy beaches and the Royal Spa await! Price subject to availability

SELL OFF VACATIONS 3329 Yonge Street, 416 789 1010 ext. 6390