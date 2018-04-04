Raining champ: Jeanne Beker picks her favourite April shower proof trench coats
Ten of the best trench coats as picked by Jeanne Beker.
We asked Jeanne Beker to suss out the city’s best trench coats. Whether you’ll be singing in the rain or stepping out for a night on the town, you can ditch that parka for a stylish new take on the season’s must-have coat.
A) SPORTY POP
Sporting Life, 2665 Yonge Street, $179.95
“I love the raspberry. It’s so upbeat. A cheery coat to brighten a gloomy day!”
B) PRETTY IN PINK
Guess, Promenade Mall, $148
C) BARE NECESSITIES
SMYTHE, $895
D) BABY BLUE
Hunter, Yorkdale mall, $560
E) LADY IN RED
Shopbop, $968.40
F) LBT
Rudsak, Yorkdale Mall, $595
G) PASTEL PERFECTION
Sporting Life, 2665 Yonge Street, $315
“This Soia & Kyo has a very wonderful softness to it, a fluidity.”
H) BUTTONED UP
Andrews, Bayview Village, $590
I) BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL
Maska Mode, Yorkville Village, $459
“Love the colour. It’s really bold. It looks great with anything.”
J) MAKING ME BLUSH
Thursdays, 1130 Yonge Street, $195
“An elegant and feminine coat with a robe-like feel to it.”