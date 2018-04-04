Raining champ: Jeanne Beker picks her favourite April shower proof trench coats

By Jeanne Beker

Published:

Ten of the best trench coats as picked by Jeanne Beker.

We asked Jeanne Beker to suss out the city’s best trench coats. Whether you’ll be singing in the rain or stepping out for a night on the town, you can ditch that parka for a stylish new take on the season’s must-have coat. 

A) SPORTY POP
 Sporting Life, 2665 Yonge Street, $179.95
“I love the raspberry. It’s so upbeat. A cheery coat to brighten a gloomy day!”

B) PRETTY IN PINK
 Guess, Promenade Mall, $148

C) BARE NECESSITIES
 SMYTHE, $895

D) BABY BLUE  
Hunter, Yorkdale mall, $560

E) LADY IN RED
 Shopbop, $968.40

F) LBT 
Rudsak, Yorkdale Mall, $595

G) PASTEL PERFECTION
Sporting Life, 2665 Yonge Street, $315
“This Soia & Kyo has a very wonderful softness to it, a fluidity.”

H) BUTTONED UP
Andrews, Bayview Village, $590

I) BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL
Maska Mode, Yorkville Village, $459
“Love the colour. It’s really bold. It looks great with anything.”

J) MAKING ME BLUSH
Thursdays, 1130 Yonge Street, $195
“An elegant and feminine coat with a robe-like feel to it.”

Post City's fashion columnist is one of Canada’s most trusted a­­uthorities on style and fashion, having covered the industry for more than 25 years as a journalist, speaker and author. Now watch Jeanne in her current style editor role on the Shopping Channel’s Style Matters with Jeanne Beker.

