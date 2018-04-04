Raining champ: Jeanne Beker picks her favourite April shower proof trench coats

By Jeanne Beker

Ten of the best trench coats as picked by Jeanne Beker.

We asked Jeanne Beker to suss out the city’s best trench coats. Whether you’ll be singing in the rain or stepping out for a night on the town, you can ditch that parka for a stylish new take on the season’s must-have coat.

A) SPORTY POP

Sporting Life, 2665 Yonge Street, $179.95

“I love the raspberry. It’s so upbeat. A cheery coat to brighten a gloomy day!”

B) PRETTY IN PINK

Guess, Promenade Mall, $148

C) BARE NECESSITIES

SMYTHE, $895

D) BABY BLUE

Hunter, Yorkdale mall, $560

E) LADY IN RED

Shopbop, $968.40

F) LBT

Rudsak, Yorkdale Mall, $595

G) PASTEL PERFECTION

Sporting Life, 2665 Yonge Street, $315

“This Soia & Kyo has a very wonderful softness to it, a fluidity.”

H) BUTTONED UP

Andrews, Bayview Village, $590

I) BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

Maska Mode, Yorkville Village, $459

“Love the colour. It’s really bold. It looks great with anything.”

J) MAKING ME BLUSH

Thursdays, 1130 Yonge Street, $195

“An elegant and feminine coat with a robe-like feel to it.”