Fashion: Make a statement!

There’s nothing quite like some ear drama to jazz up a look. From double hoops to tassels to diamond feathers and back again, Jeanne walks us through the season’s boldest earring trend. Wear just one if you dare.

By Jeanne Beker

A) Eye of a tiger

Thomas Sabo, Yorkdale Shopping Centre, $319

“These are absolutely beautiful. They have a real deco vibe to them and the tiger’s eye is really pretty.”

B) Hoop and holler

Biko, ilovebiko.com, $69

“These are the kind of earrings that make you fall in love with the whole idea of statement earrings. If you’re going to have one pair...”

C) Disco ballin’

Milli, 231 Avenue Rd., $395

“This is a total a salute to Studio 54! They’re what go-go girls would wear. Maxed out glam done in a playful way.”

D) Setting sail

Room 2046, room2046.com, $387

“To me, they look like pirate ships sailing through space. They have that wonderful handmade feel — a nod to the art-to-wear movement.”

E) Blue rain

Archives, 1275 Bay St., $330

“They used to call them shoulder dusters because they practically touched your shoulders. Very modern with a great sense of movement. Wow.”

F) Light as a…

Mark Lash, 9033 Leslie St., $11,600

“Stunning. A real tribute to Mark Lash’s design talent — a fine piece of jewellery that has a great feel of originality to it.”

G) Fit for Nefertiti

SurondStudio, etsy.com, $35

“These make a big whopping statement. They look Egyptian and are leather, which makes them light and easy to wear.”

H) The pom in your pom

Hayley Elsaesser, 695 Queen St. W., $16

“So much fun! An ode to cheerleaders everywhere. A young spirit. If Iris Apfel put them on, they’d work.”

I) Fanning out

Dean Davidson, deandavidson.ca, $325

“Dean is one of our true treasures — what a brilliant Canadian artist. These fans are ultimately romantic.”

J) Linking up

Jenny Bird, jenny-bird.ca, $85

“I really, really love Jenny Bird. She has a very cool sensibility. We all love our chains, and these give you that edgy feeling without looking cheesy.”

K) Ear exotica

Secrett, 162 Cumberland St., $9,125

“This to me is exotica: eastern glamour that I am always a sucker for. Mandarin garnets and peridots … spectacular.”