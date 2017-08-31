Lucian Matis on his upcoming show at Toronto Fashion Week

Lucian Matis on kicking off Fashion Week and designing for Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

By Nikki Gill

Lucian Matis

Lucian Matis, the designer behind Sophie Grégoire Trudeau’s iconic purple and orange gown worn at the state dinner with the Obamas, is kicking off TFW as the first runway show on Sept. 5 at 5 p.m. Here he dishes on his upcoming collection.

What has the “Sophie effect” been like?

Having her wear two of my pieces on her historic visit to the White House was a dream come true. The attention it brought to the brand and to the industry in general has really helped it grow and develop. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau shone a light on the exciting and deep talent pool of fashion design in Canada. The world has become more aware that Canada has hot designers from a very cool place.

When did you become interested in fashion?

I learned to sew and design in my mother’s tailor shop in Blaj, Romania. I started working directly with clients from the age of seven. My teachers were some of my first. Later I noticed that I was able to use fashion as an excuse for skipping school, and I think this propelled me further down the path I currently find myself on.

Are your pieces made in Toronto?

All of my pieces are proudly designed and produced in Toronto. This is a very deliberate decision as it allows me control over the quality of my garments, the supply chain for raw goods and reduces the ecological footprint. The problem with fast fashion is that someone somewhere is paying the price for your $5 T-shirt.

What inspired your fall/winter 2017 collection?

I was inspired by the glam rock revolution. It’s reminiscent of rock icons and cool, edgy nightclub looks over the decades.

Can you give us any hints about your upcoming show at TFW?

You’ll have to come to TFW for the big reveal, but the spring/summer 2018 collection is called Flight. You can expect luxurious fabrics, a nod to the wonder and beauty of nature and a breezy, free and light feel.