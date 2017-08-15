Local Love: Canadian label brings all the attitude of leather, none of the animal

By Karolyne Ellacott

Published:

There’s no denying that everyone looks badass in leather. A leather pant, a slick red lip a pinch of ‘tude and you’re golden. But for some, real-deal leather just doesn’t cut it. Enter emerging Canuck label Jonah Jay, where vegan leather garments deliver the same wow factor as that stuff from cows.  

“My customer reaches beyond the vegan and eco-friendly community,” Jonah Jay founder Jilian Naiberg says.

For her line, Nailberg has sourced 100% polyurethane (aka PU) fabric from a Canadian wholesaler. What’s the deal with polyurethane, you ask? Well, in addition to being soft and breathable (no sweat city!) it doesn’t release environmentally-unfriendly chlorine chemicals the way PVC does. You can also iron the PU on the flipside, making this garb ideal for travelling.

The price point is also much lower than leather and, yes, no animals are harmed in the process of making vegan leather. “I truly believe that, by creating high-quality vegan leather, there’s no reason to choose a non-vegan option,” Naiberg says.  

But more about the garments themselves. The current Jonah Jay collection is a seasonless, capsule collection of basic gear that’ll worm its way into any closet with ease. Our money’s on the crisp t-shirt ($108) which is bound to become a wardrobe staple of many a Toronto gal. The cut is boxy — but not too boxy — and the sleeves hit high enough on the arm to maintain a feminine look. Plus, the PU continues on the back which truly is the ticket to a slick leatheresque tee. Just add jeans and your work is done.   

Karolyne Ellacott is senior editor at Post City Magazines. She can oft be spotted at Toronto’s most nostalgic diners wearing glittery heels and pink faux fur. Follow all of her eclectic writing interests on Twitter @kellacott and Instagram @itismekar.

