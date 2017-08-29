Local Love: Local lingerie designer collabs with Candice Huffine for capsule collection

By Karolyne Ellacott

Published:

If you’re not familiar with Fortnight Lingerie, it’s time to become a fangirl. Founded by designer Christina Remenyi back in 2010, the Parkdale-based lingerie label has since been making waves in the fashion world thanks to their modern fits with a retro sensibility. Most recently, Fortnight got together with model Candice Huffine to release a capsule collection of underthings: Candice Huffine x Fortnight.

The stunning Huffine has graced the cover of Vogue Italia and radiates body positivity. Huffine had been a muse for Remenyi since the designer spotted the model in Carine Roitfeld’s CR Fashion Book in 2014. As it turned out, Huffine was already a fan. “I was introduced to Fortnight on set for a fashion editorial and I fell in love with the longline bra style as it was something I had always longed for,” Huffine noted in a press release. So when Fortnight approached the model to collab, it was a no-brainer.

Reaching from balconette bra to slip, the collection boasts 12 pieces of pretty intimates.  Toronto artist Danielle Suppa helped craft the two differing prints which, despite being leopard in nature, have been softened and modernized.

Our favourite piece would have to be the v-neck bodysuit in black leopard ($185) which could easily be worn as a top for the right occasion. While the front is crafted from Italian jersey, it’s the mesh back with cutaway detail that truly make the piece unforgettable.

We note the decision to expand the lingerie label’s sizes came about as part of the collaboration. Bras are now available in 36E, 34F and 30-32G, while bottoms and such reach up to XXL. 

“We want women to know that they are beautiful in every shape and form,” Huffine said in the release. We hear you. 

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Karolyne Ellacott is senior editor at Post City Magazines. She can oft be spotted at Toronto’s most nostalgic diners wearing glittery heels and pink faux fur. Follow all of her eclectic writing interests on Twitter @kellacott and Instagram @itismekar.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Local Love: Toronto designers connect to Indian textile traditions with their shimmering overalls

Local Love: Toronto designers connect to Indian textile traditions with their shimmering overalls

These stunning, unisex overalls ($125.60) are plucked from their Shimmy Shimma Ya collection. “The ’90s nostalgia collection was inspired by the washed-out shine of Delhi's toxic smog and ninjas that stylishly move through such apocalyptic scenarios,” the designers say.
Posted 7 days ago
Dream Homes: Super-luxury Toronto homes listed on Airbnb

Dream Homes: Super-luxury Toronto homes listed on Airbnb

A $5,000-per-night Yorkville loft with a guest list that includes Gigi Hadid faces off against a Bridle Path mansion for $2,000 a night near Drake’s new digs. Where would you rather spend your stay?
Posted 2 weeks ago
Local Love: Canadian label brings all the attitude of leather, none of the animal

Local Love: Canadian label brings all the attitude of leather, none of the animal

Enter emerging Canuck label Jonah Jay, where vegan leather garments deliver the same wow factor as that stuff from cows.
Posted 2 weeks ago
Gear up for Toronto’s late-summer race season with our running shoe guide

Gear up for Toronto’s late-summer race season with our running shoe guide

Whether you are lacing up for the MEC Toronto Road Race Five, Mud Hero North Toronto, the RBC Race for the Kids or the classic Terry Fox Run there is a runner that will help get you across the finish line. Maybe the Canada Beer Run is a little more your speed than Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon?
Posted 2 weeks ago
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module