Local Love: Toronto designers connect to Indian textile traditions with their shimmering overalls

By Karolyne Ellacott

Did you not think you needed a pair of shimmering, oversized overalls? Well, thanks to NorBlack NorWhite, the truth is out: you do. The spirited label by Toronto-raised designers Amrit Kumar and Mriga Kapadiya serves up all the attitude and pizzazz you could ever wish for. Need any more convincing? Lilly Singh — aka Superwoman — is a fan.

Kumar and Kapadiya moved to India back in 2009 to explore their roots. After travelling around the country, the duo was introduced to artisan communities and ancient practices of textile design which resulted in the creation of NorBlack NorWhite (NBNW). “NBNW is for those who appreciate ancient techniques presented in a contemporary style, simple silhouettes and vibrant colours,” they note.

These stunning, unisex overalls ($125.60) are plucked from their Shimmy Shimma Ya collection. “The ’90s nostalgia collection was inspired by the washed-out shine of Delhi's toxic smog and ninjas that stylishly move through such apocalyptic scenarios,” the designers say.

Each piece from the collection is hand-dyed with woven metal by artisans in New Dehli. Developing the fabric took over a year.

The overalls come lined with white mesh and feature giant pockets that’ll give you the perfect slouch for that ’90s hip hop aesthetic you’re going for. Pair with sneakers for day and do ’em up with a chunky heel for night.

So what’s next for NBNW? “We just finished a collaboration with Toronto-based artist Mango Peeler for Adidas, which was a dream come true,” they say. Plus, stay tuned for way more sarees. We can’t wait.