Planet-friendly packs

By Jeanne Beker

Jeanne Beker sifts through the city’s most exciting, sustainable and style-conscious school bag options that’ll make you — and the earth — a little happier.

A) Annie Thompson, anniethompson.ca, $285

“This is very graphic, very appealing, very pop!”

B) Cambio Market, cambio.market, $130

“This reminds me of going to camp, but it looks a little polished in an earthy way.”

C) Matt & Nat, mattandnat.com, $145

“This great Canadian label does wonderful vegan leather accessories.”

D) SoYoung, ca.soyoung.ca, $55

The little foxes and the evergreen trees are charming. We all know how hot foxes are as a design motif.”

E) Fresh Collective, 401 Roncesvalles Ave., $80

“This is vegan leather; a lot of kids are going that route.”

F) Formosa Brands, etsy.com, $99

“I love that this is made from bamboo fibre that looks and feels like paper.”

G) Advice from a Caterpillar, 8 Price St., $104

“This is very no-nonsense with a wonderful message.”

H) Re-Kånken from Fjallraven, fjallravencanada.com, $105

“The mustard yellow colour really makes it for me.”

I) EcoGear, ecogear-products.com, $19

“I love the fact that they’re making these bags out of recycled water bottles.”

J) Pixie Mood, pixiemood.com, $85

“Really cute with a little bit of punk edge.”

K) Mariclaro, mariclaro.ca, $399

“This is upcycling the leather interior of a 1999 BMW 501. That is very, very cool.”