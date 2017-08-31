Planet-friendly packs

By Jeanne Beker

Published:

Jeanne Beker sifts through the city’s most exciting, sustainable and style-conscious school bag options that’ll make you — and the earth — a little happier.  

A) Annie Thompson, anniethompson.ca, $285
“This is very graphic, very appealing, very pop!”

B) Cambio Market, cambio.market, $130
“This reminds me of going to camp, but it looks a little polished in an earthy way.”

C) Matt & Nat, mattandnat.com, $145
“This great Canadian label does wonderful vegan leather accessories.”

D) SoYoung, ca.soyoung.ca, $55
The little foxes and the evergreen trees are charming. We all know how hot foxes are as a design motif.”

E) Fresh Collective, 401 Roncesvalles Ave., $80
“This is vegan leather; a lot of kids are going that route.”

F) Formosa Brands, etsy.com, $99
“I love that this is made from bamboo fibre that looks and feels like paper.”

G) Advice from a Caterpillar, 8 Price St., $104
“This is very no-nonsense with a wonderful message.”

H) Re-Kånken from Fjallraven, fjallravencanada.com, $105
“The mustard yellow colour really makes it for me.”

I) EcoGear, ecogear-products.com, $19
“I love the fact that they’re making these bags out of recycled water bottles.”

J) Pixie Mood, pixiemood.com, $85
“Really cute with a little bit of punk edge.”

K) Mariclaro, mariclaro.ca, $399
“This is upcycling the leather interior of a 1999 BMW 501. That is very, very cool.”

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Lucian Matis on his upcoming show at Toronto Fashion Week

Lucian Matis on his upcoming show at Toronto Fashion Week

Posted 1 day ago
Local Love: Local lingerie designer collabs with Candice Huffine for capsule collection

Local Love: Local lingerie designer collabs with Candice Huffine for capsule collection

Most recently, Fortnight got together with model Candice Huffine to release a capsule collection of underthings: Candice Huffine x Fortnight.
Posted 3 days ago
Local Love: Toronto designers connect to Indian textile traditions with their shimmering overalls

Local Love: Toronto designers connect to Indian textile traditions with their shimmering overalls

These stunning, unisex overalls ($125.60) are plucked from their Shimmy Shimma Ya collection. “The ’90s nostalgia collection was inspired by the washed-out shine of Delhi's toxic smog and ninjas that stylishly move through such apocalyptic scenarios,” the designers say.
Posted 1 week ago
Local Love: Canadian label brings all the attitude of leather, none of the animal

Local Love: Canadian label brings all the attitude of leather, none of the animal

Enter emerging Canuck label Jonah Jay, where vegan leather garments deliver the same wow factor as that stuff from cows.
Posted 2 weeks ago
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module