Planet-friendly packs
Jeanne Beker sifts through the city’s most exciting, sustainable and style-conscious school bag options that’ll make you — and the earth — a little happier.
A) Annie Thompson, anniethompson.ca, $285
“This is very graphic, very appealing, very pop!”
B) Cambio Market, cambio.market, $130
“This reminds me of going to camp, but it looks a little polished in an earthy way.”
C) Matt & Nat, mattandnat.com, $145
“This great Canadian label does wonderful vegan leather accessories.”
D) SoYoung, ca.soyoung.ca, $55
The little foxes and the evergreen trees are charming. We all know how hot foxes are as a design motif.”
E) Fresh Collective, 401 Roncesvalles Ave., $80
“This is vegan leather; a lot of kids are going that route.”
F) Formosa Brands, etsy.com, $99
“I love that this is made from bamboo fibre that looks and feels like paper.”
G) Advice from a Caterpillar, 8 Price St., $104
“This is very no-nonsense with a wonderful message.”
H) Re-Kånken from Fjallraven, fjallravencanada.com, $105
“The mustard yellow colour really makes it for me.”
I) EcoGear, ecogear-products.com, $19
“I love the fact that they’re making these bags out of recycled water bottles.”
J) Pixie Mood, pixiemood.com, $85
“Really cute with a little bit of punk edge.”
K) Mariclaro, mariclaro.ca, $399
“This is upcycling the leather interior of a 1999 BMW 501. That is very, very cool.”