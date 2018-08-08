Jeanne Beker on her favourite summer covers

From robes and kimonos to blazers and cardigans, our resident fashion icon sorts out the best options for when hot days turn to cool nights

By Nikki Gill

Jeanne in a summer cover available at Snapdragon (604 Mt. Pleasant Rd.) for $195

A) LOOK FAB IN FUCHSIA

Maje, Yorkdale mall, $455

“It looks like a bomber jacket that grew into this little dress.”

B) FOLKLORIC FEEL

Snapdragon, 604 Mt. Pleasant Rd., $325

“It’s got the tassels and the ties. I love the embroidery and it has beading too.”

C) PYJAMA PARTY

Sandro, Yorkdale mall, $425

“I love the floral fabrication, and I love the fact that the buttons are almost invisible, so it sort of begs to be worn open.”

D) LUXE LINEN

Andrews, Bayview Village, $695

“Smythe really knows how to cut a jacket. I really love the combination of gold buttons with the pale pink.”

E) RETRO ROBE

Aritzia, 50 Bloor St. W., $235

“A very elegant piece with a retro floral print, it looks like something out of the ’40s. It’s very romantic.”

F) COSY CASHMERE

Canopy Blue, 2582 Yonge St., $399

“I love Line knitwear. This piece is very cosy for a cool summer night.”

G) THE SUMMER OF STRIPES

Maska, Promenade mall, $103.60

“We can never get enough stripes, and this fabric has a luxurious satin feel.”

H) METALLIC MUSE

Milli, 231 Avenue Rd., $1,295

“There’s something very artful about this piece. Very funky, an attention grabber.”

I) SILKY SMOOTH

Andrews, Bayview Village, $369

“There are so many different ways of wearing a piece like this, and it really has a vintage vibe going on.”