Condo of the week: A $4.28 mil suite with a wine cellar and gym in the Annex

There's 900 bottles of wine on the wall and a charming terrace

By POST CITY STAFF

Published:

IMAGES: Birdhouse Media

A two-bedroom condo at 277 Davenport Rd. 502 has hit the market for $4.28 million. The open-concept unit was designed by architect Siamak Hariri of Toronto’s Hariri Pontarini Architects and has 2,760 square feet of space with some pretty impressive views. It is on offer with Angela Mandalas of Royal LePage J & D Division, Brokerage.

277 Davenport Road for sale

The building is brand new and perfectly positioned just west of Avenue Road, so that it’s just close enough to enjoy all the luxuries of Yorkville living (high-end shops and restaurants) while still being far enough away to escape the hustle and bustle (and noise) that comes with it.

277 Davenport Road for sale'

The condo has a large contemporary chef’s kitchen with a Corian clad waterfall island and a 900-bottle walk-in wine cellar.

277 Davenport Road for sale

The living room features a massive glass wall and built-in fireplace.

277 Davenport Rd.

The master bedroom opens up to a charming terrace.

277 Davenport Road for sale

The current owners have made the terrace pretty homey, with a barbecue, some well placed greenery and patio furniture.

277 Davenport Road for sale

The master ensuite is one of three bathrooms and has a giant soaker tub and steam shower.

277 Davenport Rd.

The private gym is connected to the master ensuite and has in-floor heating.

277 Davenport Rd.

The walk-in closet is definitely an added bonus.

277 Davenport Rd. condo

Here's a look at the second bedroom.

277 Davenport Rd. 502

The built-in bookshelves are a nice touch. 

277 Davenport Rd. 502

Plus, the condo also comes with three parking spots, a concierge, security guard, locker and security system.

