Condo of the week: A $4.28 mil suite with a wine cellar and gym in the Annex

There's 900 bottles of wine on the wall and a charming terrace

By POST CITY STAFF

IMAGES: Birdhouse Media

A two-bedroom condo at 277 Davenport Rd. 502 has hit the market for $4.28 million. The open-concept unit was designed by architect Siamak Hariri of Toronto’s Hariri Pontarini Architects and has 2,760 square feet of space with some pretty impressive views. It is on offer with Angela Mandalas of Royal LePage J & D Division, Brokerage.

The building is brand new and perfectly positioned just west of Avenue Road, so that it’s just close enough to enjoy all the luxuries of Yorkville living (high-end shops and restaurants) while still being far enough away to escape the hustle and bustle (and noise) that comes with it.

The condo has a large contemporary chef’s kitchen with a Corian clad waterfall island and a 900-bottle walk-in wine cellar.

The living room features a massive glass wall and built-in fireplace.

The master bedroom opens up to a charming terrace.

The current owners have made the terrace pretty homey, with a barbecue, some well placed greenery and patio furniture.

The master ensuite is one of three bathrooms and has a giant soaker tub and steam shower.

The private gym is connected to the master ensuite and has in-floor heating.

The walk-in closet is definitely an added bonus.

Here's a look at the second bedroom.

The built-in bookshelves are a nice touch.

Plus, the condo also comes with three parking spots, a concierge, security guard, locker and security system.