Home of the week: A Rosedale mansion with a secret tunnel and coach house for $18.8 mil

Plus, the man cave downstairs comes complete with an indoor ball hockey court

By POST CITY STAFF

Published:

The holy grail of real estate in Toronto remains hidden behind the stone and wrought iron gates of 124 Park Road — only attainable if you have a cool $18.8 million in your pocket. The house was built in 1855, so it has history and charm, but it’s also been extensively renovated, allowing for that much sought-after cool factor. Plus there’s a secret tunnel hidden in its depths, so it definitely has intrigue. 

The three-storey Rosedale residence was once owned by former Toronto mayor George Reginald Geary (think way back to before the Tory and Ford days) who held office from 1910 to 1912. The house has been designated as heritage and was recently redesigned by Colette van den Thillart. It has more than 12,000 square feet of space, with five bedrooms and nine bathrooms, and is currently listed with Chesnut Park Real Estate Limited Brokerage.

Check out the wood panelling and coffered ceilings in the library:

And here is the home's elegant dining room:

The kitchen was part of the home's recent upgrades. 

The master bedroom’s ensuite isn’t lacking for style either.

D​ownstairs is a man cave for diehard sports fans. 

Beside it is a ball hockey court that gives the house that classic Canadian touch.

Rule number one for living in Rosedale? Equip your home with a massive wine cellar.

The zig-zagging underground tunnel connects the main house to the coach house.

Here it is next to the inground pool in the backyard.

There’s also a hot tub, sauna and gym on the property.

But you wouldn't know from looking at it, that this distinguished century-old home houses so many cool and modern features.

 

