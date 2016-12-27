A cut above: Forest Hill Barber Shop celebrates 85 years

By Post City Staff

L–R: Nicola Peragine, Tony Cammissa (previous owner) and Nick Vitantonio in the 1970s

The Forest Hill Barber Shop first opened in 1931, when Forest Hill was a proper village. But to this day, the 85-year-old shop still gives off that old school village vibe. Customers climb into the chair each morning on a first-come, first-served basis, while passersby often pop their heads in to say hello.

The shop has established a loyal patronage, with celebrity clientele such as actors Noah Cappe and the late Paul Newman and NHLers Red Kelly, Tomáš Kaberle, Mats Sundin and Nick Kypreos. Owner Nick Vitantonio had worked there since the ’60s before taking over the shop in the ’80s. Vitantonio’s two sons-in-law, Mario Smeriglio and Terry Caris, currently run things, alongside veteran barber Nicola Peragine. Smeriglio and Caris answered Post City’s questions.

What’s an average day like at the shop?

We have kids who love to sweep the floor after cuts, and there is a lot of sports talk. I am originally from Montreal, so there’s competitive hockey talk (Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs). Saturdays are the busiest, and there’s always interaction with the customers as they wait their turn with talk of politics or sports.

What’s a fond memory you can recall?

Nick [Vitantonio] was in a movie years ago, called Cannibal Girls, starring Eugene Levy and Andrea Martin. [In the movie] they were walking by the window. He was shaving around someone’s ear with the straight razor, and he cut the ear. Very funny.

How has the village changed over the past 85 years?

Businesses have come and gone, but the character remains. Controversy exists over some development issues, and the exodus of some original businesses has put a damper on things, but we persevered, we made it work somehow.

Forest Hill Barber Shop, 408 Spadina Rd., 416-485-1335