Gift guide: Give the gift of Toronto civic pride

By Amanda Nunes

Nothing says civic pride like a pillow featuring a classic TTC streetcar

Gifts that will inspire hometown, or at the very least, Canadian pride.

Taste of Toronto Box

A delicious assortment of goodies from Nadège, including a “T" Green Tea Milk Chocolate bar and an "O" Orange Dark Chocolate bar. Taste of Toronto Box ($56.50) from Nadège.

Arborist Mountie Socks

Embrace this subtle and therefore very Canadian way of showing national spirit. Mountie Socks ($22) available from the Drake General Store.

TTC Swag

Look no further for gifts for the transit enthusiast on your list. This pillow pays homage to the classic Toronto streetcar, and these bright shoelaces are available for all 4 subway lines. Subway Shoelaces ($7.99) and Streetcar Pillow ($49.99) from Main & Local and other retailers.

Best Kind of People by Zoe Whittall

The perfect gift for the CanLit fan on your list. Whittall lives in Toronto, and her book, The Best Kind of People, was a finalist for the Scotiabank Giller Prize, and is in the #1 spot on Indigo’s Best Books of 2016. CanLit fan on your list. Zoe lives in Toronto, and her book, the Best Kind of People, was a finalist for the Scotiabank Giller Prize, and is in the #1 spot on Indigo’s Best Books of 2016. The Best Kind of People ($22.95) from Indigo and other booksellers.

Sterling Silver Maple Leaf Cufflinks

Handmade in Toronto, these maple leaf inspired cufflinks are a great way to show Canadian pride. Maple Leaf Cufflinks ($198) from Studio1098.

Arborist Toques

Keep heads warm and cozy with these Arborist toques, available for adults and children. Ontario Toque, and Mountie Toque ($29.95) from the Drake General Store.

BITE Beauty Discovery Kit

This Toronto-based brand is a favourite with beauty lovers. This discovery set includes a Léché Matte Crème Lip Crayon, a Beetroot Amuse Bouche and more. BITE Discovery ($45) from Sephora.

Sutton Duffle

Go anywhere in a pinch with this stylish duffel from Herschel. Sutton Duffel ($99.99) from Herschel and other retailers.

We the North Pole

A must for any fan of Drake and Toronto, this sweater is a fun homage. We the North Pole ($49.99) from Retro Festive.