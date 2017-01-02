Shop Crawl: Queen and Spadina’s unique boutiques

By Ray Lontoc

Hyeon Moon, Durumi’s store manager and buyer

Intersection of old and new eschews chain stores for indie shops with style.

Vitaly

Known for its menswear, watches and unisex accessories, Vitaly has opened a flagship store located in a restored heritage building. The first floor is filled with Vitaly product, and the second floor is called the Everyday Store, which stocks its second brand, Clocks and Colour, and other curated brands. This season, make your significant other happy with one of Vitaly’s knit sweaters ($99) that are found in approachable colours that are easy to fit into any wardrobe. Or look no further than Vitaly’s Basel unisex Swiss movement watches ($310 to $340), with a 42 mm face and minimal band, or its unisex signet Vaurus ring ($66) that comes in black, silver and gold, topped with a black onyx gemstone. 505 Queen St. W.

Neon

Neon Clothing recently opened its doors on Queen Street, ushering in the company’s authentic street style. This season, look for Swedish brand Fjallraven’s Kanken backpack, a classic design made of hard-wearing Vinylon fabric with a removable seat cover at the back. The shop also carries Anello bags and backpacks, which combine style and functionality and are one of the bestselling bag brands in Japan. Match these bags with the Alpha Industries MA-1 bomber jacket, of which Neon carries one of the widest and most versatile selections, including an array of colours and cuts. The selection of footwear includes brands like Converse, Vans and Timberland, along with one of the lightest full-cushioned running shoes in the world from Swiss company On. 501 Queen St. W.

Durumi

Durumi appeals to clients who seek timeless pieces with an assortment of reasonably priced clothing and jewellery. Its uniqueness stems from its source as Durumi offers trendy street brands from Seoul, South Korea: a treasure trove that is hard to duplicate. Complete your winter look with a multi-stripe scarf ($49), and top off your outfit with a cream pleather bucket bag ($55). Durumi’s collection of earrings, rings, necklaces and bracelets range from spunky star earrings ($17) to luxe furry pompom chokers ($20), and the marble accessories are bestsellers. Only two to three of each item are brought in at a time, but that’s a surefire way to keep your wardrobe original. 416 Queen St. W.