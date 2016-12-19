The Markham model train shop that could

By Sam Juric

George Olieux, the original owner, standing in front of the landmark north Toronto location, circa 1960

George Olieux first opened George’s Trains on June 6, 1962. Today, the shop is one of the largest and oldest stores in North America offering model trains. In 1981, George’s sons, Richard and John, took over the business. This month, Post City got the chance to catch up with Richard and chat about the landmark business.

How did you get into the business of model trains?

It was my father’s store. I would come in on the odd weekend throughout my teenage years to help out. Later on, I went off to be a mechanic for a few years. I then decided to come back, and I never left again.

Who have been some of your most memorable customers?

Neil Young bought his first train from my father. And he’s always been big into Lionel trains, which have been around since the early 1900s. And we’ve also had Michael Douglas in. When Catherine Zeta-Jones was doing Chicago. They brought their son in.

You host a model train club above the shop?

Yes. We decided to give it a go because the upstairs space had become vacant. There’s about 3,500 square feet of space up there. We’ve modelled it after the Bayview-Junction area. It’s an activity where there’s something in it for everybody, no matter how much skill they have. You can see what other people come up with.

What continues to draw people to the hobby?

I think it’s a lot about the childhood interest, especially this time of year. A lot of people remember having a train around the tree. Sort of right after Thanksgiving it starts to get busy for the holidays. You lose all the outside world, and you focus on your own miniature world. (550 Alden Rd., 905-470-6200 ).