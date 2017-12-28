The top three fashion spreads of 2017

By Post City Staff

Published:

So western gear was one of the year’s trends, but really it’s always in.

Jeanne Beker, fashion icon extraordinaire, also happens to be our wonderful style columnist. In 2017 she skipped from mules (the shoe of spring) over to pieces fit for a cowgirl to all the rainbows for Pride. But of all the columns, three stood out; here are our top three fashion spreads of 2017.

Ok. So western gear was one of the year’s trends, but really it’s always in. Dolly Parton? Gram Parsons? Come on, people! Jeanne lassoed some of the coolest cowgirl pieces in town.  

Another trend? Embroidery. (Thanks, Gucci.) Jeanne found everything from jeans with embroidery to bedazzled purses and just the prettiest frock.  

The black leather skirt is a wardrobe staple, so we got Jeanne to style two looks around it. One for the uptown gal; one for the downtown miss. How will you wear yours?

