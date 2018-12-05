The best party dresses in Toronto

It’s party season — there are work gatherings, black-tie dinners and, of course, New Year’s Eve. Canada’s top fashion expert, Jeanne Beker, susses out the most glamorous gowns, sexy frocks and luxurious looks for all your holiday party needs.

By Jeanne Beker

A) RUST OVER RED

“I adore this rust colour, it’s so rich and warm. I would take advantage of the band around the shoulders and put a brooch on that.”

Brian Bailey, Bayview Village, $1,495

B) GREEN WITH ENVY

“The way it’s cut, the way it’s draped, Zac Posen really knows how to fit a woman’s body.”

HazelLily Designer Consignment, 510 Eglinton Ave. W., $1,195

C) SPARKLE IT UP

“Bill Blass, what an iconic designer, and these gorgeous sequins are done in a beautiful graphic pattern.”

Rewind, 577 Mt. Pleasant Rd., $450

D) AN ARTFUL TOUCH

“Lucian Matis is an artist first and foremost. This really has a hand-painted feel to it with the elegance of the roses.”

Andrews, Bayview Village, $835

E) LEOPARD LUXURY

“I love this velvet devoré fabrication with this stunning coloration.”

Roxy Earle x Le Chateau, Le Chateau, Promenade mall, $139.95

F) FRINGE FUN

“This is just fantastic for those of us who love fringes. It’s so well made with the beautiful mesh up top, it’s got a beautiful flow.”

Want, 1788 Avenue Rd., $779.95

G) SEQUIN GALORE

“I have rarely seen such a magnificent display of sequins teamed with this rich plum velvet. It is to die for. You will stop traffic in this dress.”

Milli, 231 Avenue Rd., $7,595

H) SEXY STUDS

“This is a very edgy dress, the studs are fantastic. It’s got a high sexy slit and a wonderful amount of stretch.”

Poor Little Rich Girl, 2094 Yonge St., $299

I) BEADED BEAUTY

“This is absolutely sexy and has a real glamorous feel to it with a vintage vibe. It’s beautiful with the little black beads all over.”

Freda’s, 86 Bathurst St., $875