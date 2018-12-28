The top five Toronto homes for sale in 2018

The most popular multimillion-dollar mansions on offer this year included a home with a Drake-inspired basketball court

By Post City Staff

Published:

The previous owner of 2 Winterlude Crt. was a Raptors and Drake fan

Every one of these homes is a head-turner and a bank account demolisher. Ranging between 2.395 and 18.8 million dollars, the abodes feature amenities you never even knew you needed.

Just north of Toronto, 10,000 square feet awaited a buyer with $5.4888 million in pocket change. Their taste just needed to align with the previous owner’s, who custom-built his manse to include a Drake-inspired indoor basketball court.

Twin, attached homes on Macpherson Avenue were put on the market simultaneously. At $2,795,000, 45 Macpherson had a year-round plunge pool, but for $2,395,000, you could have use of 47 Macpherson’s detached garage. A real pickle.

There are many luxuries at 417 Glengarry, but only one feature put this home in the top five: its climate controlled wine cellar, big enough for 2,114 bottles of vino. The house was listed at $2,995,000, wine not included.

Tucked away in Rosedale, a beautiful 1855 heritage home that was once a mayoral residence was listed for $18.8 million. It has been updated with every possible amenity. (We sure hope so, considering the price tag.)

Our final mansion is near Yonge and York Mills, a stone’s throw from the Toronto Cricket Club. For a life of swimming in your custom outdoor pool, toweling off in your cabana and then ambling over to the club for a game of cricket, please pay $4,695,000.

