Dream Homes: Row- and townhouses at a luxury price in midtown Toronto

By Post City Staff

The townhome and row house trend is gaining momentum in the city, and many are looking to the compact living spaces as an alternative to condos and the ballooning fees. Herewith, two Midtown options currently on the market.

Townhouse in Yorkville (lead photo)

The three-storey row house at 44 Belmont St. may be more than 100 years old, but you wouldn’t know it from the inside. The interior has been completely renovated for a more modern feel, with built-in seating and cabinetry that maximizes floor space on the 12-foot by 108-foot lot. The slim build includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a third floor deck overlooking Ramsden Park. The staircase has glass railings that help to open the space up. The property’s backyard patio is surprisingly spacious in length, and the detached one-car garage behind it faces onto a laneway. This condo alternative is on offer for 1.899 million with Royal LePage J & D Division, Brokerage.

vs.

Skinny end unit in Davisville

This two-and-half-storey townhouse at 4 Brownlow Ave. is an end unit located in the heart of Midtown, just southwest of Eglinton Avenue East and Mount Pleasant Road. This convenient hideaway boasts three bedrooms, three bathrooms and high ceilings. Hardwood floors can be found throughout the main rooms of the house, and a large skylight overlooks the living and dining area. The renovated kitchen is fairly roomy, with a cosy eating area. Plus, a stone patio leads to the backyard and perennial garden on the 17-foot by 150-foot lot. The property is on the market for $1.299 million with Royal LePage Partners Realty, Brokerage.