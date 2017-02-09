Guide to what to give her for Valentine’s Day

By Amanda Nunes

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be over the top. From sexy to sweet, there’s sure to be something just right for her on our list.

Luxury package

Pamper her with a Secret Crush package (lead photo) that includes a mani pedi and a crushed cabernet body scrub ($395) at Miraj Hammam Spa at the Shangri-La Hotel.

Flowers and chef-y chocolates

This delightful package of fresh flowers, CXBO chocolates and more will be delivered on demand. The Rosie Bundle ($84), Tonic Blooms

Gummies for her

Start on a sweet note with these gourmet gummies. XOXO Mix ($14), Squish Candies

A new kind of lingerie

This playful Canadian lingerie set will set the mood. Heart’s Desire ($78), Blush Lingerie

Plant home base

Fill this geometric vase with her favourite flowers. Trigg Vase $50, Umbra

For tea lovers

A heart shaped tin of White Chocolate Rose tea ($6) and a heart infuser ($12) make a great pair. David’s Tea

Charger for two

Sharing is caring! Charge your iPhones together with this cute dual charger. Dual Heart iPhone Charger $19, Kikkerland