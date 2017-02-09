Guide to what to give her for Valentine’s Day

By Amanda Nunes

Published:

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be over the top. From sexy to sweet, there’s sure to be something just right for her on our list.

Luxury package
Pamper her with a Secret Crush package (lead photo) that includes a mani pedi and a crushed cabernet body scrub ($395) at Miraj Hammam Spa at the Shangri-La Hotel

Flowers and chef-y chocolates
This delightful package of fresh flowers, CXBO chocolates and more will be delivered on demand. The Rosie Bundle ($84), Tonic Blooms 

Gummies for her
Start on a sweet note with these gourmet gummies. XOXO Mix ($14), Squish Candies 

A new kind of lingerie 
This playful Canadian lingerie set will set the mood. Heart’s Desire ($78), Blush Lingerie 

Plant home base
Fill this geometric vase with her favourite flowers. Trigg Vase $50, Umbra 

For tea lovers
A heart shaped tin of White Chocolate Rose tea ($6) and a heart infuser ($12) make a great pair. David’s Tea 

Charger for two
Sharing is caring! Charge your iPhones together with this cute dual charger. Dual Heart iPhone Charger $19, Kikkerland

