Guide to what to give her for Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be over the top. From sexy to sweet, there’s sure to be something just right for her on our list.
Luxury package
Pamper her with a Secret Crush package (lead photo) that includes a mani pedi and a crushed cabernet body scrub ($395) at Miraj Hammam Spa at the Shangri-La Hotel.
Flowers and chef-y chocolates
This delightful package of fresh flowers, CXBO chocolates and more will be delivered on demand. The Rosie Bundle ($84), Tonic Blooms
Gummies for her
Start on a sweet note with these gourmet gummies. XOXO Mix ($14), Squish Candies
A new kind of lingerie
This playful Canadian lingerie set will set the mood. Heart’s Desire ($78), Blush Lingerie
Plant home base
Fill this geometric vase with her favourite flowers. Trigg Vase $50, Umbra
For tea lovers
A heart shaped tin of White Chocolate Rose tea ($6) and a heart infuser ($12) make a great pair. David’s Tea
Charger for two
Sharing is caring! Charge your iPhones together with this cute dual charger. Dual Heart iPhone Charger $19, Kikkerland