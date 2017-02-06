Guide to what to give him for Valentine’s Day

By Amanda Nunes

Published:

Not sure what to give him for Valentine’s Day? Don’t panic, see our picks below for the perfect find.

Grooming gift
Keep him looking sharp with the Barber & Co Style Kit. (Lead photo.) Barber & Co ($50), Barber & Co.

XXX mix candies
A selection of delicious gummies whether he’s naughty or nice. XXX Mix ($14), Squish Candies 

Valentine’s Day socks
A subtle nod to Valentine’s Day. Sweet Tart Valentine’s Day Socks ($10), Drake General Store  

Frame for favourite photos
A stylish way to display favourite photos Prisma Multi Frame ($35), Umbra 

A beer with a strawberry accent
Try something different with this elegant sour beer with white pepper and strawberry notes. Goose Island Gillian ($35),  

Subtle advice through humour
This tongue in cheek book makes a fun gift. The Ladybird Book of Dating ($13), Indigo 

Coffee with a splash of Drake
What’s more romantic than words from the 6ix god himself? Last Slice Mug ($15), Drake General Store  

