Guide to what to give him for Valentine’s Day

By Amanda Nunes

Not sure what to give him for Valentine’s Day? Don’t panic, see our picks below for the perfect find.

Grooming gift

Keep him looking sharp with the Barber & Co Style Kit. (Lead photo.) Barber & Co ($50), Barber & Co.

XXX mix candies

A selection of delicious gummies whether he’s naughty or nice. XXX Mix ($14), Squish Candies

Valentine’s Day socks

A subtle nod to Valentine’s Day. Sweet Tart Valentine’s Day Socks ($10), Drake General Store

Frame for favourite photos

A stylish way to display favourite photos Prisma Multi Frame ($35), Umbra

A beer with a strawberry accent

Try something different with this elegant sour beer with white pepper and strawberry notes. Goose Island Gillian ($35),

Subtle advice through humour

This tongue in cheek book makes a fun gift. The Ladybird Book of Dating ($13), Indigo

Coffee with a splash of Drake

What’s more romantic than words from the 6ix god himself? Last Slice Mug ($15), Drake General Store