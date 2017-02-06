Jeanne Beker finds some amour-worthy looks for both ladies and gents.

By Jeanne Beker

Whether you’re a true romantic or more of a realist, Valentine’s Day remains a great excuse to get gussied up for a night on the town. Jeanne’s done the legwork and found some amour-worthy looks for both ladies and gents.

A) Satellite of love

“How much do we love this little flamingo print? It’s got a kind of old Palm Beach feel to it. And this little pin is so sweet! A great touch of whimsy. This sports jacket is done in a really beautiful tweedy fabric with a burgundy, blue, grey and black fleck that just screams quality. The pant is a cross between a jean and a slack. And these shoes are very elegant.”

Oscar of Sweden shirt, $248 ; lapel pin, $28; Samuelsohn blazer, $1,198; pant, $228; Mezlan for Davids loafers, $395

Outfit from Jerome’s Menswear, 2603 Yonge St. & Davids (shoes), 66 Bloor St. W.

B) All is full of love

“A bold necklace of this nature makes a great statement. I love the combination of crystal and rope and chain. But this dress rocks: this to me is the ideal little red dress to wear on Valentine’s Day. Off-the-shoulder, a great shade of red, a beautiful fabric, flattering gathering so it drapes just right … it’s just sexy as can be. I love the feeling of this little deco patent leather bag and then this T-strap-style stiletto. That is a sexy patent shoe — that’s me!”

Necklace, $145; Freda’s dress, $280; clutch, $135; Deimille shoe, $545

Outfit from Freda’s, 86 Bathurst St. & Studio D (shoes), 2570 Yonge St.

C) Hearts on fire

“This is a layered look. I love a soft blazer: it’s beautifully finished inside and the sleeves are lined. It’s almost like a cardigan. This wonderful Comme des Garçons cardigan is an absolute classic with the two little hearts beating. Then a great T-shirt underneath with a black and white art-to-wear look. These jeans are a great plum colour: for something different, do a coloured jean. And these boots are fantastic. Very stylish and very strong.”

Altea blazer, $770; Zanerobe T, $125; Comme des Garçons cardigan, $395; Rag & Bone jeans, $245; Marsèll shoe, $695

Outfit from TNT Man, 87 Avenue Rd.

D) Modern romance

“I have admired Marie Saint Pierre for years, and she just keeps getting better. She has such a signature look with the raw edges. This dress is very modern, yet I look at it and it conjures up images of go-go girls in the late ’60s. I love the fact that it’s mesh over this lamé fabric; the gold and black is very strong. This minaudiere is fun — just an objet! The fact that it’s pink sand.… And these dangerous stiletto shooties with the open toe? These are killer heels, that’s for sure.”

Marie Saint Pierre dress, $1,175; ashlyn’d clutch, $725; Greymer bootie, $795

Outfit from Milli, 231 Avenue Rd.

Jeanne Beker: Post City’s fashion columnist is one of Canada’s most trusted a­­uthorities on style and fashion, having covered the industry for more than 25 years as a journalist, speaker and author. Now watch Jeanne in her current style editor role on the Shopping Channel’s Style Matters with Jeanne Beker.